DZS and Korean partner make the leap to multi-gigabit speeds

DALLAS – DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader of access, optical and cloud-controlled software defined solutions, today announced that KT Corporation (formerly Korea Telecom), the Republic of Korea's largest wireline broadband service provider and a DZS customer since 2005, has chosen the DZS Velocity Access EDGE platform and advanced optical line terminal (OLT) technology as the foundation for its new 10 Gigabits per second (Gbps) Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) Ethernet Passive Optical Networking (EPON) infrastructure across the country's southern half including the Daegu, Busan and Gwangju regions. The network upgrade will support world-class residential and business Internet, voice and video services throughout the region.

DZS offers among the industry's widest selection of Access EDGE, Subscriber EDGE, Optical EDGE and cloud-based network orchestration and experience management solutions to drive multi-gigabit network performance and a differentiated subscriber experience. By leveraging DZS platforms, "service providers" can rapidly transform into "experience providers" as they enhance their access and/or middle mile networks, better leverage and analyze the service performance and data available in the network and maximize their return on investment (ROI). DZS systems, platforms and technologies are standards-based, have proven interoperability with most vendors' equipment, and are designed to be managed and orchestrated alongside third-party solutions.

