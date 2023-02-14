Denmark's YouSee taps Airties for managed Wi-Fi

PARIS – Airties, a leading supplier of managed Wi-Fi solutions for service providers globally, today announced that it is providing YouSee with a portfolio of Smart Wi-Fi software and services to support its broadband subscribers across Denmark.

YouSee, a Nuuday company, is one of Denmark's largest telecommunications companies, offering a wide range of services including Internet, TV, and mobile voice. YouSee have deployed Airties' Smart Wi-Fi SaaS offering, which includes Airties Edge smart Wi-Fi software for gateways; Airties Cloud, a Wi-Fi management platform, and a customized version of Airties' Vision app. Developed by Airties, youSee Wi-Fi Boosters help deliver intelligent wireless connectivity to every corner of the home.

Airties' unique hybrid cloud-edge architecture leverages both the embedded intelligence in customer premises equipment (CPE) and the cloud to maximize responsiveness and performance. Airties Edge, smart Wi-Fi software for gateways/routers, intelligently directs consumers' devices (laptops, tablets, smartphones, game consoles, IoT, smart home devices, etc.) to the best available Wi-Fi Access Point and frequency band based on real-time network conditions. Airties Cloud orchestrates Wi-Fi across homes, optimizing operator gateways and extenders to ensure a better quality of experience for consumers, while providing insights on in-home conditions and connected devices. Airties Vision is a customizable companion app that provides an intuitive tool to allow consumers to easily manage their home connectivity, secure their network and devices, enable parental/guest controls, and more.

