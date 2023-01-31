Dell'Oro: Sustained broadband spending expected through 2027

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a newly published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks and data center industries, predicts that sales of PON equipment for fiber-to-the-home deployments, cable broadband access equipment and fixed wireless CPE will all increase from 2022 to 2027, as service providers continue to expand their fiber and DOCSIS 4.0 networks, while expanding the types of services they deliver to residential subscribers.

Additional highlights from the Broadband Access & Home Networking 5-Year January 2023 Forecast Report:

PON equipment revenue is expected to grow from $11.0 B in 2022 to $13.2 B in 2027, driven largely by XGS-PON deployments in North America, EMEA, and CALA.

Revenue for Cable Distributed Access Equipment (Virtual CCAP, Remote PHY Devices, Remote MACPHY Devices, and Remote OLTs) is expected to reach $1.5 B by 2027, as operators ramp their DOCSIS 4.0 and fiber deployments.

Revenue for Fixed Wireless CPE is expected to reach $2.2 B by 2027, led by shipments of 5G sub-6GHz and 5G Millimeter Wave units.

