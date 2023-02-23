Dell'Oro: Non-Chinese mobile core network market grows in 4Q 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the Mobile Core Networks (MCN) and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) market, excluding China, returned to growth in 4Q 2022. Growth is expected to accelerate in 2023 for the market outside China. Worldwide 5G Standalone (5G SA) enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) network launches stand at 39 at the end of 2022.

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2022 Mobile Core Network and Multi-Access Edge Computing Report:

The top MCN vendors for 2022 were Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, and ZTE.

The top 5G MCN vendors for 2022 were Huawei, Ericsson, ZTE, and Nokia.

