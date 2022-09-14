Dell'Oro: Broadband equipment spending reaches record levels in Q2

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center industries, total global revenue for the Broadband Access equipment market increased to $4.5 B in 2Q 2022, up 12 percent year-over-year (Y/Y). Spending on PON equipment continues to fuel the overall market, with revenue for PON OLTs reaching a record $1.3 B in the quarter.

Additional highlights from the 2Q 2022 Broadband Access and Home Networking quarterly report:

Total XGS-PON ONT unit shipments exceeded 1 M for the first quarter on record, reaching 1.2 M worldwide.

Total cable access concentrator revenue decreased 4 percent Y/Y to just over $236 M. Record quarterly revenue for remote PHY devices and remote OLTs couldn't offset weakness in CCAP channel licenses.

Total cable CPE units increased 3 percent Y/Y, as vendors were able to fulfill orders that had been backlogged for multiple quarters. Total revenue was up 11 percent Y/Y as higher-end DOCSIS 3.1 gateways are as a percentage of total unit shipments.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Broadband Access and Home Networking Quarterly Report provides a complete overview of the Broadband Access market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, and port/unit shipments for Cable, DSL, and PON equipment. Covered equipment includes Converged Cable Access Platforms (CCAP) and Distributed Access Architectures (DAA); Digital Subscriber Line Access Multiplexers ([DSLAMs] by technology ADSL/ADSL2+, G.SHDSL, VDSL, VDSL Profile 35b, and G.FAST); PON Optical Line Terminals (OLTs), Cable, DSL, and PON CPE (Customer Premises Equipment); and SOHO WLAN Equipment, including Mesh Routers.

