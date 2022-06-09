Sign In Register
Broadband

Deadline extended: 2022 Light Reading Leading Lights still open for entries

The Philter Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading 9/6/2022
Comment (0)

The Leading Lights deadline has moved.

Today our editors have agreed that we are extending the entry deadline for Light Reading's Leading Lights awards program to Friday, September 16, 2022.

The Leading Lights is Light Reading's flagship awards program, returning for its 18th year to recognize the industry's top companies and their executives for outstanding achievements in next-generation communications technology, applications, services, strategies and innovation.

As we've noted earlier, this year's program features several updated awards categories, and we're bringing back several categories covering outstanding use cases. The use case categories give service providers, cloud providers and technology suppliers a chance to provide working examples of their innovative tech, strategies and services.

Once again, here are three essential links you need to have for the Leading Lights awards:

The Leading Lights Finalists announcement is also being moved back a few days to allow for more entries and judging time. We'll announce the finalists on Friday, October 7. This date might move again depending on the number of entries and the research required.

The Leading Lights Winners will be announced via an online video in late November. We'll celebrate the finalists and winners at a cocktail party in New York City on Tuesday, December 6. We'll have more details on that later.

Get your entries in soon and good luck!

Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

