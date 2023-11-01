Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

CTIA Foundation launches Catalyst 2023 grant program

News Wire Feed
Comment (0)

WASHINGTON – CTIA Wireless Foundation today announced the launch of Catalyst 2023, its annual competitive grants program for social entrepreneurs harnessing the power of 5G and leading edge wireless technologies to address challenges in our communities.

Returning for its fourth consecutive year as the Foundation's signature initiative, Catalyst seeks innovative applications that take advantage of the speed, efficiency and versatility of 5G and leading-edge wireless technologies to empower our communities and reimagine how we connect with one another. Catalyst will award over $200,000 in unrestricted grant awards to finalists.

"Realizing the full potential of next-generation wireless networks requires bold, cutting-edge problem solvers who can harness 5G to power groundbreaking technologies and applications that will transform our society for the better," said Dori Kreiger, CTIA Wireless Foundation Executive Director. "I am excited to see the novel and unique ways social entrepreneurs are pioneering innovative 5G solutions through Catalyst 2023."

With 5G networks active nationwide, its revolutionary capabilities are transforming digital innovation, fostering greater access to opportunity in the 5G economy, and strengthening meaningful connections in our communities. In addition to cloud, edge computing, IoT and other technologies, 5G wireless is powering the next generation of products and services – upon which we already rely – to live, learn, work and play.

Catalyst is seeking ambitious social entrepreneurs who are leveraging the power of 5G and leading edge wireless technologies to tap into a tremendous infrastructure for social good. CTIA Wireless Foundation is committed to the principles of diversity and inclusion in supporting social enterprises. Organizations whose leadership primarily comprises Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC), women and/or veterans are strongly encouraged to apply. In 2022, 74% of applicant organizations were led by a member/members of the Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities and 63% were led by a person whose gender identity is female.

Starting today through March 7, 2023, social entrepreneurs are encouraged to submit applications by visiting http://www.wirelessfoundation.org/catalyst. Finalists will be selected in late March for participation in an invitation-only second round. From that group, three finalists will be selected as winners in fall 2023, with the first-place winner receiving a $100,000 grant, and the second and third-place entries receiving $50,000 and $25,000, respectively. Additional finalists will receive honorable mentions and $10,000 grants.

Catalyst 2022 named KaiXR, Parrots, and OxiWear as winners. These social entrepreneurs are delivering wireless-enabled innovations for virtual classrooms, neurological healthcare services and emergency health monitoring.

Read the press release here.

CTIA Wireless Foundation

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 12, 2023 Pluggable Coherent Beyond the DCI Universe
January 12, 2023 How does 5G enable resilient communication for the connected intelligent edge?
January 19, 2023 Dynamic, accurate data - the automation oil
January 19, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wi-Fi 6 & Beyond
January 24, 2023 Service Provider Cloud Operations Strategies in Asia
February 2, 2023 DIY Data Center Automation Deep Dive: Challenges and Opportunities for CSPs, Enterprises, and Cloud Providers
February 7, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 1
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
Orange and Huawei's Groundbreaking 157 Tbit/s Transmission over a 120 km Fiber in France Has Set a New World Record By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE