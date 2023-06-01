Cox powers the tech behind the tech at CES 2023

LAS VEGAS – Cox Communications has powered Consumer Electronics Shows (CES®) since 2013 with its high-speed internet network. This year, Cox Business broadband infrastructure and affiliated Hospitality Network teams will support high profile experiences at the show including a livestream to the International Space Station and keep the show's projected 100,000 attendees connected throughout the event this week at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).

First held in 1967, CES is the world's gathering place for global innovators and thought leaders to explore the latest technology trends. This year, the event welcomes 750 tech-leading companies and global tech thought leaders for 200+ conference sessions that will require high-capacity internet coverage to support the famously large, interactive exhibits and presentations.

Cox's robust connectivity network at the LVCC is built for this challenge. Comprised of over 2,800 WiFi access points throughout the facility, the Cox Business/Hospitality Network infrastructure features a distributed antenna system (DAS) to amplify internet coverage, redundant fiber connections to ensure security and reliability, and more. At CES 2022 alone, Cox moved more than 8.4 terabytes of data on the show's WiFi network and nearly 30.3 terabytes of data in total internet traffic, across more than 22,000 devices, averaging nearly 32 hours per device.

Beyond CES, Las Vegas continues to be an innovation hub for smart city innovation, and Cox is right in the middle of that effort, including:

Launching a partnership with the city of Las Vegas to deliver a Managed Private Network at Baker Park that leverages millimeter wave spectrum to transport large volumes of high resolution data in order to provide insights on park usage, vehicle volumes and facility health. Our Smart City solution set is delivering the Smart Park of the future.

Powering the guest experience at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, with connectivity solutions that ensure high-bandwidth availability in the stands and on the field.

Creating safer and more efficient rideshare experiences with a curbside management solution on Main Street in downtown Las Vegas that utilizes digital kiosks, video analytics and smart parking technology to better manage and streamline active curb loading zones. Our solution creates an improved rideshare experience for both city and citizen alike.

In December, Cox began installing its latest smart city solution for the city of Las Vegas, a Cox Private Network solution that covers eight city blocks in Downtown Las Vegas' famous Fremont District. Developed with ultra-high-capacity and future expansion in mind, Cox's private wireless network will carry more than 20 Terabytes of data per month over millimeter wave spectrum.

With this cost-efficient, quick to implement and easy to scale solution, the City of Las Vegas will empower and support its patrons and businesses with real-time insights into the Fremont experience focusing on security, parking, noise levels, air quality and pedestrian counting. As Las Vegas continues its rapid growth in this high traffic entertainment and tourism district, Cox's Private Network technology is uniquely scalable to meet those needs.

Additionally, Cox's connectivity advancements continue from coast to coast. The company announced today at a press breakfast that Cox Mobile is now launched in all Cox markets for its internet customers, extending the ways it can connect consumers beyond traditional barriers. Cox Mobile customers have access to simple and flexible plans in which they only pay for the data they need and can save on cellular data costs with access to more than four million Cox Hotspots nationwide.

Read the full press release here.

Cox Communications