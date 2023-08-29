Cox pitches discounted home broadband/mobile bundles

Cox Communications has launched an array of convergence packages that bundle home broadband, the operator's premium whole-home Wi-Fi service and a line of mobile service for a discount over a period of 24 months.

Here's how those promotional bundles, which are affixed with no annual contracts or cancellation fees, stack up:

Table 1:



Home broadband tier Price with Cox Mobile* Unbundled price Monthly savings 100 Mbit/s down by 5 Mbit/s upstream $35 per month $49.99 per month $14.99 250 Mbit/s down by 10 Mbit/s upstream $55 per month $69.99 per month $14.99 500 Mbit/s down by 10 Mbit/s upstream $75 per month $89.99 per month $14.99 1 Gbit/s down by 35 Mbit/s $95 per month $109.99 per month $14.99

Cox also offers similar discounts in select areas where it offers 2-Gig home broadband service.

Cox's new promotional convergence bundles also stitch in Panoramic Wi-Fi, a premium whole-home Wi-Fi offering featuring an integrated cable modem/router that Cox typically sells for an additional $14 per month. Cox also sells Wi-Fi extenders for $129.99 each.

Following a soft launch in a set of markets in August 2022, Cox launched Cox Mobile across all its markets in January 2023. Cox currently offers two mobile plans: by-the-Gig for $15 per gigabyte and unlimited for $45 per month per line (speeds are reduced to a maximum of 1.5 Mbit/s down and 750 Kbit/s up after 20 gigabytes of monthly data use on Cox's unlimited tier, and after 5GB of monthly data use on its by-the-gig plan).

(Source: Kristoffer Tripplaar/Alamy Stock Photo)

Like the mobile offerings from fellow US cable operators Comcast (Xfinity Mobile) and Charter Communications (Spectrum Mobile), Cox Mobile relies on an MVNO deal with Verizon and the operator's network of Wi-Fi hotspots. Cox also has some CBRS spectrum that is being tested in markets such as Las Vegas.

Cox hinted in February at the MWC 2023 in Barcelona that plans were underway to develop new bundles and convergence packages that feature home broadband and its new mobile offering.

Cable's increasing urge to converge

Cox is the latest US cable operator to emphasize convergence bundles and promotions that combine home broadband and mobile lines. Charter Communications, for example, is nearly a year into the initial iteration of its Spectrum One package (some customers will start to roll off of that promotion in October). Comcast recently launched a promotion that combines one unlimited mobile line and a 200Mbit/s home broadband service for a period of 24 months. Altice USA has put service convergence at the forefront with the debut of the operator's "Optimum Complete" packages.

Privately held Cox has not announced how many mobile lines it sold since soft-launching Cox Mobile about a year ago. At the end of the second quarter of 2023, Charter (6.62 million lines), Comcast (5.98 million lines) and Altice USA (264,000 lines) had a grand total of 12.86 million mobile lines.

