Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

Cox on losing end of broadband ad spat

News Analysis
Comment (0)

As network engineers stay busy trying to stay a step ahead of their broadband competition, marketers at cable ops and telcos continue to find themselves at the center of scrums tied to the way they advertise their respective broadband services.

Among a recent wave of advertising-related complaints involving broadband and mobile operators, Cox Communications has been urged to discontinue an "implied superior reliability claim" in ads touting its Internet service, according to the National Advertising Division (NAD).

The recommendation stems from a challenge by AT&T about ads that convey that broadband services from competing services are "glitchy and unreliable, but Cox Internet is not," NAD explained.

(Source: Kristoffer Tripplaar/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Kristoffer Tripplaar/Alamy Stock Photo)

AT&T's complaint targeted TV ads for Cox's "Gigablast" service that delivers download speeds up to 1 Gbit/s and upload speeds up to 35 Mbit/s. The ads didn't directly identify AT&T, but depicted the failure of an "unnamed, generic competing service" to reliably stream a baseball game.

NAD said the ads, in part, conveyed a broad implied message of superior reliability for Cox Internet over its rivals. The ads, the organization explained, argue that the reason for a failure is due to the consumer picking the "wrong" Internet provider. That, NAD added, could lead consumers to reasonably conclude that the experience is typical and that the "wrong" Internet service refers to any competing provider.

The organization said it concluded that Cox Internet "did not provide evidence to support a broad message of comparative superiority over all other providers or any specific message that other internet providers are insufficient for the streaming activity depicted in the commercial." It also said AT&T provided evidence that it and other Internet service providers offer speeds sufficient for "routine streaming, as well as speeds above that which is recommended for 4K content (50-100 Mbps and higher)."

In response to the recommendation, Cox said it disagreed with NAD's interpretation of the ads at issue, but will take its recommendations into consideration in future advertising.

A wave of ad messaging battles

This latest ad-related dust-up is just one of several to surface in recent weeks and months as cable operators and telcos battle for broadband share in a slowing subscriber market. Some recent examples:

  • In a different ad fight between Cox and AT&T, NAD ruled that Cox had a "reasonable claim" to use "gig speed everywhere" messaging for its Gigablast-branded service. However, NAD suggested that Cox avoid using an unsupported implied message that AT&T does not offer similar or faster speeds than 5G providers in markets where Cox and AT&T compete.
  • T-Mobile was urged to stop certain claims regarding how its home Internet service compares to the National FCC Broadband Rate Benchmark – a complaint that originated with Charter Communications.
  • Charter and T-Mobile also locked horns over T-Mobile's "no data caps" claim, with NAD ruling in T-Mobile's favor.
  • T-Mobile also came out on top in an ad-related complaint centered on speeds and pricing for Comcast's 5G unlimited mobile plans.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 2, 2023 DIY Data Center Automation Deep Dive: Challenges and Opportunities for CSPs, Enterprises, and Cloud Providers
February 7, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 1
February 9, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 2
February 14, 2023 Achieve Your Growth Potential with Next-Gen Content Delivery
February 15, 2023 Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 16, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting the Edge on Edge Computing
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Don't worry about the government? By Patrick Donegan, Principal Analyst, HardenStance
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE