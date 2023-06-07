Cox acquires Unite Private Networks (UPN)
News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/6/2023
ATLANTA – Cox Communications has completed the acquisition of commercial fiber provider, Unite Private Networks (UPN). UPN and Cox-owned Segra will form a new standalone fiber company to accelerate growth in the company's commercial fiber solutions.
Cox became the majority owner of UPN in 2016 in partnership with Ridgemont Equity Partners and the UPN management team.
Kevin T. Hart leads the newly combined company as chief executive officer, and Jason Adkins serves as president, reporting to Hart.
Cox acquired Segra in 2021, and Cox has invested in additional business services companies including cloud and managed IT services providers RapidScale and Logicworks.
Read the full press release here.
