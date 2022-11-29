Sign In Register
Broadband

Consolidated taps Fred Graffam as EVP and CFO

MATTOON, Ill. – Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading Fiber-to-the-Premise (FttP) broadband provider, today announced the appointment of Fred Graffam as executive vice president and chief financial officer effective Dec. 1, 2022. After a distinguished career within the telecommunications industry, Steve Childers will transition from chief financial officer to an advisory role until Dec. 31, 2022 to ensure a smooth transition.

Mr. Graffam's experience spans 30 years and includes financial management, operational leadership and accounting expertise within the technology and telecom industries at both public and private companies. Most recently, Graffam served as executive vice president and CFO at Monitronics International, dba Brinks Home Security, a leading home security and alarm monitoring company. Prior to this, Graffam was senior vice president of finance, investor relations and corporate development at DigitalGlobe, Inc., a technology company. Earlier in his career, among other roles, he was a senior vice president of the North America/Asia Pacific regions at Level 3 Communications and he served in various finance and operating capacities of increasing responsibility at Comcast.

Mr. Graffam is a certified public accountant and holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the Alfred Lerner College of Business & Economics at the University of Delaware.

Read the full announcement here.

Consolidated Communications

