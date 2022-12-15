Sign In Register
Broadband

CommScope sparks Infrastructure Distributor Program

HICKORY, N.C. – CommScope announced today the launch of its Infrastructure Distributor Program, the first component of its new Service Provider Channel Partner Program announced last month.

The Distributor Program recognizes longstanding CommScope channel partners by providing distributor specific tools, educational resources and incentives for customer development. The program also identifies select Elite level partners who are creating unique value for CommScope customers, through a special tier of services and benefits.

Highlights of the Distributor Program resources:

  • CommScope PartnerPRO Portal offering tools like on-demand news and social feeds, co-marketing and automated account management
  • CommScope University providing on-demand access to CommScope's premier learning management system, with new training and support courses and resources added monthly
  • Badge Recognition Program recognizing partners offering specific value-added services to customers, especially Elite level partners, through promotions and a unique set of benefits associated with each badge

At launch, all partners will gain access to the new CommScope PartnerPRO Portal and will be notified of their status in the Badge Recognition Program along with access to the associated benefits. Further down the line, the program will grow to offer additional resources, training and tools at a regular cadence.

Read the full announcement here.

CommScope

