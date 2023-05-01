CommScope rings up Wi-Fi 7 at retail

HICKORY, N.C. – CommScope, a global leader in home networks, today announced its entry into the Wi-Fi 7 retail market with the launch of the SURFboard G54 DOCSIS 3.1 quad-band Wi-Fi 7 cable modem.

The flagship SURFboard G54 provides significant performance enhancements, including the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology, and supports multi-gigabit Internet plans. The SURFboard G54 is designed to include other advanced features, including DOCSIS 3.1, quad-band Wi-Fi 7 (BE17880, or the total speed the system can support), a 10 Gbps Ethernet port, and four 1 Gbps LAN ports.

As the journey to the multi-gigabit network of the future continues, consumers can be ready to support next generation, higher speed internet plans with the SURFboard G54. Coupling the latest DOCSIS 3.1 technology with new Wi-Fi 7 capabilities, the SURFboard G54 provides multi-gigabit speeds (dependent upon service provider plan) throughout the home. In addition, a 10 Gbps Ethernet port ensures the home network can support additional Gigabit services directly to the Ethernet connection.

As new smart devices are released and added to the home, the SURFboard G54 ensures that older devices with previous Wi-Fi technology (Wi-Fi 5 and earlier) do not degrade the performance of the home network. The SURFboard G54 leverages the latest Wi-Fi 7 offerings with the following capabilities:

The recently available 6GHz band provides a large amount of uncongested spectrum, unused by previous Wi-Fi technology (Wi-Fi 5 and prior generations)

Multi-Link Operation (MLO) combines different bands together for even faster speed, allowing supported Wi-Fi 7 clients to take advantage of simultaneous multiple band connections

320MHz channels and the large capacity gains from 6GHz spectrum deliver extremely high throughputs – delivering peak speeds up to 11.5Gbps in 6GHz, which is 2.4 times faster than Wi-Fi 6 devices

Spectrum puncturing technology helps avoid channel interference to achieve faster Wi-Fi, even in noisy, crowded environments

CommScope will be demonstrating the SURFboard G54 at CES on January 5-7 at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

