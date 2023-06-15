CommScope lights up Wi-Fi 6E product line

HICKORY, N.C. – CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in home networks, today announced the launch of the SURFboard mAX 6E tri-band mesh Wi-Fi system.

The SURFboard mAX 6E's cutting-edge technology takes advantage of the newly available 6GHz band, providing best-in-class speed and performance for the modern home network. The mAX 6E can easily support multi-gig speeds over a dedicated connection between the two mesh routers while concurrently supporting devices compatible with 6GHz. The mAX 6E is designed to upgrade the home network with faster speeds, greater range, and an uninterrupted connection.

The SURFboard mAX 6E features a tri-band Wi-Fi 6E mesh system with a 6 GHz band that provides a high-bandwidth connection between the two mesh routers included in the system, providing wired speeds without the need to run wires. With speeds up to 6,600 Mbps, consumers can experience streaming, gaming, video conferencing, livestreaming and AR/VR/MR at top speeds seamlessly with minimal latency and interruptions.

The SURFboard mAX 6E features two mesh routers with two 2.4 Ghz, two 5 Ghz streams, and four 6 Ghz streams per router, supporting up to 150 devices in your home. With the capacity to support more devices concurrently, the SURFboard mAX 6E provides coverage throughout the home and outdoors with up to 5,500 square feet of uninterrupted network connection.

The SURFboard mAX 6E features a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port on each mesh router that enables multi-gig networking for high-bandwidth applications like 8K video streaming, online gaming and more. An additional 1 Gbps port is available on each mesh router.

Setting up the SURFboard mAX 6E is simple and easy with the SURFboard Central app, allowing users to manage their network and connected devices from anywhere. Easily customize Wi-Fi settings of connected devices with home network setup and customization in one dashboard.

Read the full press release here.

