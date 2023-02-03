Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

Comcast tests new way to deploy targeted FTTP

News Analysis

Showing off the diversity of its distributed and virtualized access architecture, Comcast has begun to test a new way of deploying fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) technology on a targeted basis.

Using the same distributed access architecture (DAA) and virtual cable modem termination system (vCMTS) that's being used to support its coming DOCSIS 4.0 deployment on the hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) plant, Comcast is beginning to add targeted FTTP to the mix. It will do that through the deployment of a virtual broadband network gateway (vBNG) and a remote optical line terminal (rOLT) that is plugged into the node. The initial trial of that setup got underway toward the end of 2022 in Denver, the operator said.

(Source: Comcast)
(Source: Comcast)

Capable of delivering symmetrical, multi-gigabit speeds, Comcast's trial with a live customer in Denver ties into the cable industry's broader "10G" initiative. Introduced at the 2019 CES in Las Vegas, that 10G approach aims to deliver symmetrical, multi-gigabit services, enhanced security and lower latencies via multiple access technologies, including HFC/DOCSIS, FTTP and wireless.

The test in Denver illustrates that Comcast can use a common platform to deploy broadband services over both HFC and fiber, the company said. Comcast, which uses a different architecture for its 3-Gig-capable "Gigabit Pro" FTTP deployment, didn't say when it expects to deploy this new capability commercially. However, the company notes that the Denver test is not a proof-of-concept trial, but a "real deployable scaled solution." Comcast intends to expand the trial into a national launch.

"This milestone represents the first time anywhere across the industry where the vision of the converged Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) has become a reality and is being delivered to live customers," Elad Nafshi, EVP and chief network officer at Comcast Cable, said in a statement.

For use in greenfields and brownfields

The FTTP use case emerges as Comcast explores ways to target fiber services to customers who require the capacity and for buildouts to areas adjacent to existing HFC plant, to apartment buildings, in rural environments, and to other types of greenfield scenarios.

Comcast added about 840,000 network passings in 2022, and is on pace to add another 1 million new passings in 2023.

The operator didn't dig into the finances of its FTTP deployment model, but the approach "empowers us to deploy the right network for the right location at the right economics as we continue to expand our network to more homes," Nafshi explained.

"For many customers," he added, "this means leveraging the connections already in place in their homes, which are typically coax. For others, like those in untapped rural areas or newly built multifamily buildings, it might mean fiber. We can make the best decision for our customers' needs when it comes to how we deliver connectivity in the most efficient, cost-effective and timely manner possible."

Comcast did not reveal all of its tech partners for the trial. However, Harmonic is its partner for Comcast's vCMTS platform and a key supplier of DAA nodes. Harmonic is also among vendors that have been woven into Comcast's upgraded headend in Denver.

Comcast's Denver trial also illustrates more momentum for remote OLTs. Other cable operators deploying vCMTS and DAA/remote PHY architectures are also pursuing this path. Charter Communications, for example, is also using remote OLTs for its rural fiber buildouts and as a "fiber on demand" option for select customers being served by Charter's legacy HFC networks.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco
May 10, 2023, Digital Symposium
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 7, 2023 Unlocking real-world performance in Home Wi-Fi
March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 23, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable Goes Green
March 29, 2023 Are Your Cable/Fixed/FTTX Customer Impacted by Outages?
March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
New Calling, New Future — 5G New Calling Industry Development Forum Is Held During MWC Barcelona 2023 By Huawei
China Mobile Guangdong, Shenzhen Metro Group, and Huawei Verify 1 m-Precision 5G Indoor Positioning By Huawei
Strive towards the era of Metaverse: du UAE and Huawei Sign MoU on 5.5G Strategic Cooperation By Huawei
Huawei and Telkmosel Signed "GUIDE to Future Telco" MOU, Enable the Future-Oriented Digital Indonesia Vision By Huawei
China Mobile's Dr. Xiaodong Xu: Joint Industry Innovation Accelerates 5G-Advanced Adoption By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE