Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service EvolutionService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

Comcast ad campaign takes aim at T-Mobile FWA

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 10/17/2022
Comment (0)

Comcast recently launched a TV ad and erected a dedicated website that takes aim at the capabilities and features of T-Mobile's 5G-powered home broadband service, charging that they come up short when compared to what's delivered via Comcast's wired broadband services.

In what's expected to be the first in a series of ads either targeting T-Mobile's service or perhaps the broader fixed wireless access (FWA) sector, Comcast's tongue-in-cheek "Vampires" ad features a family of four in a therapist's office lamenting the performance of T-Mobile's offering. They complain that their speeds degrade during high-usage times during the day, forcing them to access the service during the middle of the night.

"Everyone's online during the day, so we lose speeds," complains the son. "We become … nocturnal," the mom and dad add.

"Well, if you just switch, maybe you don't have to be vampires," offers the therapist.

You can view the 30-second ad below to see where the story goes from there:

While the TV ad uses lighthearted humor to mock T-Mobile's FWA services, the dedicated comparison site is more pointed.

"We read the fine print. Here's how Xfinity stacks up against 5G home Internet," the website states, adding that T-Mobile's service "is 10-30x slower."

The site continues: "Storms, mountains, cars – being inside – can slow down your speed."

Comcast also digs into T-Mobile's policies to argue that T-Mobile "plays favorites" by prioritizing mobile customers over 5G home broadband users. The cable operator goes on to state that T-Mobile's FWA service isn't compatible with some live TV streaming services.

T-Mobile's home Internet FAQ notes, "Streaming services that rely on IP address for specific location data to deliver live TV are not compatible with T-Mobile Home Internet. This includes Hulu Live and Sling Live TV." However, T-Mobile, which does promote the Philo live TV streaming service, has insisted that it is working to resolve the issue.

Naturally, Comcast's website touts the speed and reliability of its own broadband network and notes that some broadband customers get Xfinity Flex, Comcast's 4K-capable smart home/streaming device, for no added cost.

Shades of 'The Slowskys'

Comcast had dropped hints that an FWA-focused campaign was in the making. Speaking at an investor conference last month, Comcast Chairman and CEO Brian Roberts said his company was preparing to blow some holes in FWA, likening it to a past campaign – "The Slowskys" – that took aim at the technological shortcomings of DSL.

"We see a lot of flaws with fixed wireless," Roberts said at the time. He didn't elaborate, but concerns have circulated in the analyst community that FWA will have difficulty scaling as data usage continues to climb and puts pressure on the spectrum being used to underpin more lucrative mobile services.

Roberts called FWA an "inferior product" at a different investor event recently, holding that the cable operator hasn't felt "much of an impact" from fixed wireless competition.

Still, the fact that Comcast has built a campaign focused on FWA clearly shows that the service has gotten the cable operator's attention as Comcast explores ways to rekindle broadband subscriber growth. The company's broadband sub growth was flat in Q2 2022. It will report Q3 results October 27.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile's FWA rollout, which covers about 30 million households, is enjoying some early successes. T-Mobile has signed on more than 1.5 million FWA subs, and the company expects that figure to rise to 7 million to 8 million by 2025.

Another ad spat in the making?

At the time of publication, T-Mobile had not yet commented on Comcast's relatively new campaign.

Update (6:30 p.m. ET): T-Mobile is taking the campaign in stride, noting that half of its Home Internet customers come from cable and that its home broadband subs are generally happier with that decision.

"We've seen the spot, and we're flattered," Mike Katz, T-Mobile's chief marketing officer, said in a statement. "Because of Comcast, millions more people now know they can get home broadband from T-Mobile. And millions across the country can finally drop Big Internet – just like half of our current customers who left Big Cable to join T-Mobile. Because the fact is, T-Mobile Home Internet customers are happier. Our broadband customers give us a Net Promoter score of 47. Xfinity received a negative 14. With 5G Home Internet, Comcast customers across the country finally have another option."

It's unclear whether the mobile operator intends to lodge a complaint about Comcast's messaging. However, T-Mobile and the cable industry have often clashed over advertising claims.

In August, the National Advertising Division (NAD) recommended that T-Mobile stop certain claims about how its home Internet service stacks up against the National FCC Broadband Rate Benchmark. That inquiry was pursued following a complaint by Charter Communications.

Charter and T-Mobile were involved in a different ad dispute in which NAD found that T-Mobile's "no data caps" claim for its 5G home Internet service was not misleading. Additionally, Comcast came out on the short end of yet another ad spat, stemming from a T-Mobile challenge, centered on speed and price claims for Comcast's 5G unlimited plans.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 18, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 19, 2022 Integrated Risk Management Approach into the Telecom Market
October 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Converging Wireline and Wireless Networks
October 20, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 25, 2022 Coherent Optics: 100G, 400G and Beyond
October 26, 2022 Why should CSPs rethink the role of billing?
October 26, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
October 27, 2022 5G Real-time Analytics: The Last Mile of Automation
November 2, 2022 Why Telcos Need a Cloud Strategy: 4 must have considerations
November 2, 2022 Simplifying Operations with Multi-layer Network Control
November 3, 2022 Evolve your network with Cisco Silicon One
November 3, 2022 Using Data to Streamline Service Provider Operations
November 8, 2022 PON’s Capabilities Beyond Residential – focus on Enterprises
November 8, 2022 Beat the Competition With a Subscriber Acquisition Strategy
November 10, 2022 Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
All-in-One Nomadic 5G New telecommunication solutions for rapid response in disaster zones and beyond By ZTE
800G Pluggable MSA Announces a Demo of 800G-LR4 Transceiver Prototype By Huawei
Moore's Law Is Dead. Where Is Energy Saving Heading in the Electronic Information Industry? By C114
How to get ahead in volatile times with a software-defined network By Sanjay Kumar
China Unicom Jiangsu Completes First-Phase Commercial Deployment of OTN P2MP Private Lines to Enable Digital Transformation of SMEs By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE