Charter hooks up with AOC Connect

STAMFORD, Conn. – Spectrum Enterprise, a part of Charter Communications, Inc., today announced that it has entered into a strategic partner agreement with AOC Connect, LLC., a minority-controlled, small business federal government contractor. As part of the new relationship, Charter Communications sold its minority equity investment in Core Technologies, Inc., another small business federal contractor, to AOC Connect. AOC Connect and its parent company, JLC Infrastructure, acquired ownership of Core Technologies in July.

For several years Spectrum Enterprise has enjoyed a formal relationship with Core Technologies, a woman-owned enterprise and a prime contractor on the GSA Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract vehicle and is building on that foundation with the company's new owners.

Read the full press release here.



