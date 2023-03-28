Charter brings 'Advanced Wi-Fi' to SMBs
News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/28/2023
STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced the availability of Advanced WiFi for Spectrum Business customers across its 41-state service area. Powered by Charter's latest WiFi technology, Advanced WiFi offers small and medium-sized businesses a connectivity solution with speed, security and coverage enhancements.
Advanced WiFi product features for Spectrum Business customers include:
- Charter's Red Dot Design Award-winning Advanced WiFi router, which delivers faster speeds with bandwidth to support up to 200 devices simultaneously. Businesses can maximize productivity with speeds up to 1 Gbps available across Charter's footprint with no data caps;
- Enhanced customer control that gives business owners the ability to manage who is connected to their network and to manually pause connections as needed;
- Improved Security via Security Shield that protects businesses by automatically detecting and blocking malicious websites, phishing scams and internet-originated threats before they can enter their network; and
- Greater Coverage with Spectrum WiFi Pods which are additional access points that provide extended WiFi coverage and more consistent speed to all corners of the business.
Read the full announcement here.
