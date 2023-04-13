CEPC deploys Infinera

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that Central Electric Power Cooperative (CEPC) deployed Infinera's XTM Series to modernize and significantly increase capacity on its existing rural broadband network to deliver reliable, high-capacity connectivity services across the state of Missouri. Delivered in collaboration with Infinera partner BlueAlly, the Infinera solution enables CEPC to enhance its broadband service offerings while creating a more flexible, scalable, and high-performance network infrastructure optimized for current and future needs.

CEPC is an electric generation and transmission cooperative in Missouri that spans 22,000 square miles, providing power for eight distribution cooperatives, and operates an extensive rural optical network that supports critical infrastructure telecommunications as well as middle-mile connectivity for rural broadband efforts. CEPC selected Infinera's XTM Series due to its compact, efficient, and flexible design enabling cost-effective scalability in a wide variety of network scenarios. Deployments leveraged a fully ROADM-powered DWDM optical layer and a combination of Layer 1 and 2 200Gb/s traffic management solutions.

Read the full press release here.

Infinera