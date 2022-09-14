CCA CEO Steven Berry to retire

WASHINGTON – Competitive Carriers Association ("CCA") announced today that the Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Tim Donovan, SVP of Legislative Affairs of CCA, to serve as the next President & CEO beginning January 1, 2023. Donovan will succeed current President & CEO, Steven K. Berry, who announced his plans to retire at the end of 2022.

With over a decade of experience in the wireless industry, Donovan currently holds the position of SVP of Legislative Affairs and has worked at CCA since 2009. In this role Donovan has led day-to-day Congressional advocacy, including testifying numerous times before Congress as an expert witness on behalf of CCA. Prior to joining CCA, he worked in government affairs at the Direct Marketing Association.

CCA Chairman of the Board Mark Nazé said, "The Board and I cannot thank Steve enough for 13-plus years of dedication to CCA and the membership. Steve transformed the association into the strong, leading advocacy organization that it is today, and CCA has benefitted tremendously from his leadership, passion for the issues, and forward-thinking mentality. Steve also built an incredible team, so when he informed the Board about his intention to retire at the end of the year, it made good sense to look internally for the next President & CEO. Tim is one of the most knowledgeable advocates for competitive wireless carriers and certainly is an expert on the policy issues. Tim is a solid voice for CCA members and is known and well-respected throughout the industry, and the Board and I are excited about the future of CCA under his leadership."

In an additional leadership change, Lucy Hodas, SVP of Media & Communications, has been appointed to a serve as CCA's Chief Operating Officer beginning in January 2023. CCA's senior leadership also includes Angela Simpson, General Counsel/SVP of Legal & Regulatory Affairs and Kim Caronchi, SVP of Industry Development.

CCA