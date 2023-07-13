Sign In Register
Broadband

Casa names former PacketFabric, Cisco exec as new CEO

News Wire Feed

ANDOVER, Mass. – Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA), a leading provider of cloud-native software and physical broadband technology solutions for access, cable and cloud, today announced the appointment of Michael Glickman as the Company's new President and Chief Executive Officer effective August 1, 2023. Glickman, a telecom industry veteran with over 35 years of experience in the telecom, technology and networking industries, will leverage his expertise to position Casa Systems for continued success and accelerated growth.

"Following a comprehensive selection process, we are pleased to announce Michael Glickman as the new President and CEO of Casa Systems," said Bruce Evans, Chairman of the Board. "The Board believes Michael's global sales leadership skills and industry experience strongly align with Casa Systems' strategic priorities as we embark on the next phase of accelerated growth. With a proven track record of leading billion-dollar revenue businesses and spearheading global sales organizations focused on service providers, including telcos and cable MSOs, Michael brings a unique set of qualifications that position him for success in his role. We are enthusiastic about his inspirational leadership style and his plan to leverage Casa's cutting-edge technology to enhance our go-to-market strategy in order to scale the business on a cash-and-capital efficient basis and continue to deliver innovative solutions that create sustainable value for our customers and shareholders."

Glickman, in his new role, will focus on leveraging Casa Systems' market-leading cable, cloud and access device technologies and solutions to drive renewed growth globally. Glickman emphasized his commitment to capitalize on the significant growth opportunities ahead, saying, "Casa Systems has a very strong heritage and cutting-edge technologies. I look forward to building upon what Jerry Guo, visionary founder and former CEO and this talented team have created over the past twenty years, and I am committed to our collective vision of re-establishing Casa Systems as an industry disruptor for the benefit of our global customers. I am excited and committed to moving the Company forward with the speed required to capitalize on the significant opportunities in front of us. We will work together to deliver our innovative solutions to the market, address the evolving needs of our global customers, and achieve sustainable growth and profitability."

On July 7, 2023, the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board approved the grant of an inducement award to Michael Glickman, as an inducement material to his entry into employment with Casa in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The inducement grant, which is effective as of and contingent upon the commencement of Glickman's employment with Casa, consists of 2,750,000 restricted stock units, or RSUs. The RSUs vest in equal installments over four years starting on August 5, 2024, such that the RSUs will be fully vested on August 5, 2027, subject to Glickman's continued service with the Company through each such vesting date.

Michael Glickman most recently served as the President of PacketFabric, where he scaled Operations and drove double digit growth through innovative joint ventures. Prior to that, Glickman held senior executive positions at Cisco, including Senior Vice President for the Global Service Provider unit, where he led sustainable growth in a multi-billion-dollar business. Glickman's tenure at Cisco also included leadership roles in its Cloud & Managed Services and Channels businesses worldwide. He has also held executive positions at Fujitsu Americas and Amdahl Corporation. Glickman currently serves on Board of Directors of several private companies and charitable organizations and holds a Master of Business Administration in finance from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Read the full press release here.

Casa Systems

