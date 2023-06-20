Cambium intros FTTX Combo PON platform

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. – Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of networking solutions, today introduced its FTTx Combo PON platform, enabling service providers to more easily deploy and manage last-mile fiber and/or hybrid fixed wireless deployments. As more wireless internet service providers (WISPs) turn to fiber to address bandwidth demands, they often struggle to manage the added level of complexity of fiber deployments. Cambium Networks reduces the pain of this complexity by streamlining planning, ordering, installation and network management.

Constant technological advances make the risk of premature obsolescence very real. The Combo Passive Optical Network (PON) technology from Cambium Networks supports both Gigabit Passive Optical (GPON) and 10 Gigabit Symmetric XGS-PON technology over the same fiber to allow increased flexibility in designing and deploying a FTTx solution.

The solution includes the latest Combo PON technology and simplified configuration, along with easy-to-use management software. Optical Line Terminals (OLT) with 8- and 16-port options keep operations simple yet scalable while indoor Optical Network Terminals (ONT) and unique PoE powered outdoor ONTs open up numerous options for deployment. The solutions are managed via cnMaestro™ X, This single pane of glass management platform addresses both wireless and now fiber broadband technologies. With cnMaestro, network operators will also have a seamless, integrated customer support experience that increases end user satisfaction while reducing operating costs.

FTTx Combo PON is expected to ship in late Q2 of 2023.

Read the full press release here.

Cambium Networks



