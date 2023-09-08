Sign In Register
Calix rolls out expanded security measures

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announces expanded security measures in Calix SmartBiz™ the industry's only solution purpose-built to enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to seamlessly serve their small business markets. With 43 percent of all cyberattacks targeting businesses with fewer than 250 employees, small and medium business owners need powerful and affordable cybersecurity solutions tailored to their needs. The annual global cost of cybercrime is predicted to reach $8 trillion this year and grow to $10.5 trillion by 2025. SmartBiz enables BSPs to address the unique productivity challenges of the 36.5 million small businesses across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. New security capabilities like increased network protection with user-specific authentication and content restrictions enable BSPs to further enable small businesses in their communities to thrive.

With SmartBiz, Calix-partnered BSPs can easily offer the right solutions that small business owners need—from secure connectivity to business productivity applications. Plus, they can leverage the same end-to-end platform they use for residential markets to service their small business subscribers.

As a fully integrated managed service for the Calix broadband platform, SmartBiz enables BSPs to catalyze small business growth in their communities while driving new revenue.

Calix has expanded security options in SmartBiz so BSPs can further support small businesses from industries like retail, hospitality, and professional services that require advanced security features. These security capabilities enable BSPs to:

  • Empower small business owners with more network controls. Small business owners can manage and isolate wired and wireless point of sale (POS) devices on the same systems they use to run their business. They can also apply security policies based on the network type—specifying different policies for primary network users, staff, POS, and even customers.
  • Protect small businesses and their customers from cyberthreats. New network-specific content filtering in SmartBiz gives BSPs more flexibility to protect small businesses and their customers from malicious content and cybersecurity threats.
  • Enable secure staff onboarding without changing passwords. Now small business owners can manage staff accounts easily when they join or leave the business. They can also apply network access hours and content restrictions to staff networks.
  • Expanded security for mesh Wi-Fi. Small business owners can now rely on added encryption between gateways and satellites. Information previously vulnerable to hackers is now encrypted for more secure connections throughout small business networks.

SmartBiz is composed of SmartBizWorx™ productivity software and the CommandWorx™ mobile app. CommandWorx is integrated with award-winning Calix Wi-Fi systems and Calix Support Cloud to enable self-service access to SmartBiz and its features. As a result, small business owners can monitor and manage SmartBiz from anywhere with one easy-to-use app built for their needs.

Read the full press release here.

Calix

