Calix Revenue EDGE systems give BSPs new expansion and marketing tools

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) continues to expand its world-class family of Calix GigaSpire BLAST® systems for Calix Revenue EDGE™ so broadband service providers (BSPs) can quickly enter new markets, address a growing variety of use cases, and deliver differentiated value—at the lowest possible operating expense (OPEX). Today, the cloud and software platform leader for the broadband industry launched the much-anticipated GigaSpire BLAST u4xg, which integrates XGS ONT (optical network terminal) and Wi-Fi 6 residential gateway functionality into a single system. This better enables BSPs to deliver high-bandwidth subscriber experiences to residences and multi-dwelling units (MDUs). All GigaSpire BLAST systems are integrated with Revenue EDGE and Calix Cloud® solutions, so BSPs can rapidly deploy them in weeks rather than months—with no need for extensive testing—and quickly turn up new services. Calix also introduced two more systems: the GigaSpire BLAST u10xe and GigaSpire BLAST u4hm. The u10xe brings subscribers the combination of powerful Wi-Fi and high-gain tri-band antennas with Wi-Fi 6/6E to reduce congestion, lower latency, and eliminate interference. Additionally, the u4hm—a hardened outdoor unit—enables BSPs to bring differentiated managed services outdoors and deliver them at scale to their communities. Thanks to the fully integrated power of the Calix platform that supports each GigaSpire BLAST system, BSPs can stand out against competition by seamlessly delivering new managed services that improve the subscriber experience while increasing efficiency.

Calix-partnered BSPs are driving innovation at an accelerated pace by entering new markets quickly while delivering unmatched subscriber experiences. As part of its dedication to rapid innovation, Calix is growing the broadband industry's most extensive portfolio of SmartLife™ managed services—purpose-built for residential (SmartHome™), community (SmartTown™), and small businesses (SmartBiz™)—to enable BSPs of any size to quickly deploy and grow their services across three key market segments using one platform and family of systems. With GigaSpire BLAST systems, service providers can delight more subscribers and satisfy more use cases faster and at a lower cost. With the addition of the three newest Calix systems, BSPs can:

Deliver unparalleled subscriber experiences for new markets with the faster and more efficient u4xg. Available now, the u4xg delivers more speed and efficiency with the latest Wi-Fi 6-certified technology in an integrated form factor. This system enables BSPs to offer unparalleled experiences for residences and MDUs, providing up to 10-gigabit broadband data, video, and voice services in a sleek single-system deployment. This new solution installs in only a few hours and is easily managed through the CommandIQ® mobile app. Integrated XGS-PON ONT and SmartLife managed services support the seamless deployment of new and differentiated subscriber experiences. With the launch of the u4xg, BSPs have more opportunities to expand into new markets and open new revenue streams.

Provide powerful Wi-Fi with lower OPEX, and even better experiences for high-bandwidth users, thanks to the u10xe. Launching this spring, the u10xeis perfect for high-bandwidth users, offering a carrier-class multi-gigabit subscriber experience. High-bandwidth subscribers like gamers and virtual workers will benefit from the high power, reduced congestion, lower latency, and seamless experience this system offers. With flexible deployment options, BSPs can reduce inventory, simplify training, and streamline field installation to save time and money.

Take Wi-Fi outdoors to deliver the experiences communities need, at scale, with the u4hm. Also launching this spring is the u4hm, which brings high-bandwidth services outdoors to the patio, the pool, the barn, and more. This comes on the heels of the launch of SmartTown managed services for community use cases. The u4hm offers a whole new subscriber experience with gigabit throughput for video and data services almost anywhere. This easily installed Wi-Fi 6 system is temperature hardened to withstand temperatures from –30°C to 60°C and prevents dust and water penetration.

Read the full press release here.

Calix