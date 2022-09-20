Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G NetworksThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Leading Lights 2022 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

Calix launches Revenue EDGE in the U.K. to boost altnet revenue and scores

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/20/2022
Comment (0)

SAN JOSE, Calif. & LONDON – Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) continues its growth journey and brings the power of its subscriber experience platform, Calix Revenue EDGE™ (Revenue EDGE), to the United Kingdom (U.K.) at this year's Connected Britain conference. Altnet internet service providers are reshaping the future of fiber and now have an opportunity to transform their subscriber experience with Revenue EDGE. This turnkey solution has helped broadband service providers (BSPs) in the United States (U.S.) boost Net Promoter Scores (NPS) and reduce OPEX—with NPS in the 60s, 70s and in one case as high as 90. NPS measures subscriber experience and provides the best metric to anchor altnet customer experience management programs. Similarly, U.S. BSPs were able to reduce OPEX by a third.

The explosion of applications and devices at the subscriber edge represents the greatest opportunity for altnets to create managed experiences that generate new revenue streams. Altnets are already deploying Calix GigaSpire® BLAST Wi-Fi 6 systems to deliver the ultimate managed Wi-Fi experience. The Revenue EDGE builds on this foundation by integrating real-time subscriber insights and new revenue-generating EDGE Suites—ExperienceIQ™ and ProtectIQ™. These new applications help altnets solve and support the rapidly growing management and security complexities of the smart, connected home.

The Revenue EDGE platform delivers innovative technology and cloud-based services that ensure an exceptional subscriber experience while reducing OPEX and creating new revenue opportunities. These include:

A growing suite of managed services to protect the home and family—with complete subscriber control. With the intuitive and customizable CommandIQ® mobile app, altnets can deliver managed subscriber services that generate revenue and excite subscribers. ProtectIQ allows altnets to protect and manage subscriber networks from a host of threats, viruses, malware, phishing, hijacking, spyware, adware, and malicious websites. Altnets can block 100,000 threats per month or more with ProtectIQ. ExperienceIQ helps keep family members safe with parental online controls to keep inappropriate content out of the home.

The world's largest portfolio of managed Wi-Fi 6 systems to deliver complete coverage to homes, businesses, and communities. All Calix GigaSpire BLAST systems are integrated with Revenue EDGE, giving altnets unrivaled flexibility to mix and match systems, cut deployment times to just weeks, and reduce back-office and integration complexity. The portfolio also allows them to secure their status as market leaders by delivering additional value-added, managed services.

EDGE Insights providing network visibility that altnets can leverage to increase first call resolution, reduce truck rolls, and proactively boost subscriber satisfaction. Integrated analytics in Calix Support Cloud enable end-to-end visibility into the subscriber experience for proactive identification of issues and resolution, simplification of workflows, and subscriber upsell opportunities. Support Cloud network visibility has helped U.S. BSPs increase first call resolution and in one case reduce truck rolls by two thirds.

Award-winning Calix Market Activation helps altnets to go to market faster and bring more engagement to subscribers. With more than three years of content and technology development invested, Market Activation makes your brand as powerful as any consumer giant's. The Electronic Content Builder provides pre-built marketing campaigns for acquisition, upsell/cross sell, and retention. It also includes brandable onboarding content and customer education materials, plus hundreds of free photos, graphics, and videos.

Read the full press release here.

Calix

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 21, 2022 High Performance Broadband Aggregation at the Edge
September 22, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 2
September 28, 2022 Best Practices for Automating Wholesale Network Ordering for 5G, Cloud and SD-WAN Services
October 4, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 6, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 11, 2022 Amdocs Charging: 5G monetization gets supercharged
October 18, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 1
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
LR tackles HFC network transformation, convergence at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo By
New SCTE Standards Groups Prioritize Availability and Reliability By Dean Stoneback, for SCTE
How service assurance accelerates the path to hyperautomation and optimized service monetization By Luc-Yves Pagal Vinette, Director, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
Assure next-generation networks by exploiting data intelligence By Jose Carlos Mendez, Director of Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
Guangzhou 5G Smart Transportation on the way By ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
Why we need broadband-enabled power grids now By Robert F. Cruickshank III, Managing Member, GRIDIoT® Power Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE