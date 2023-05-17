Sign In Register
Broadband

Calix intros features to help manage service outages

News Wire Feed

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced new capabilities for Calix Operations Cloud (Operations Cloud) that revolutionize how broadband service providers (BSPs) manage and respond to outages and other critical network events. As an industry first, these unique advancements to the Calix platform enable operations teams to swiftly identify, respond to, and fix service-impacting issues. Enhanced insights about the network allow operations teams to determine exactly which subscribers are impacted by outages. With automated notifications in both Operations Cloud and Calix Support Cloud (Support Cloud), operations and support teams can seamlessly collaborate to address network issues and proactively engage with subscribers. This dramatically reduces the impact of service disruptions for both the subscriber and the BSP. By leveraging these capabilities, BSPs can lower their operational expenses (OPEX) while delivering exceptional experiences that further strengthen their relationship with subscribers.

The latest updates to Operations Cloud deliver automated network outage notifications and a map displaying outage locations. Additionally, broadband teams can proactively monitor network health with new capabilities powered by machine learning. This means BSPs can quickly identify and resolve network issues—in many cases, before subscribers know they’re impacted. As a result, BSPs can reduce support calls and increase customer satisfaction, allowing Calix customers to drive Net Promoter Scores℠ (NPS®) far above industry averages.

With these updates, BSPs can:

Immediately pinpoint subscribers that are impacted by network outages. For the first time, Operations Cloud tells broadband operators exactly which subscribers are impacted by outages. For example, during unexpected outage situations caused by extreme weather events, BSPs using Operations Cloud on Calix Intelligent Access EDGE™ get an outage map that offers a complete view of the locations and subscribers affected.

Help broadband operations and customer support teams work together to manage through unforeseen outages. Broadband operations teams receive automated notifications in Operations Cloud about subscribers impacted by network outages. Simultaneously, customer support representatives receive the same information via Support Cloud. As a result, critical information gets to the right internal teams so they can notify impacted subscribers. This reduces the volume of inbound support calls, support-call handle times, mean time to repair, and unnecessary truck rolls—all while improving the subscriber experience.

Leverage machine learning to proactively troubleshoot and optimize network performance. New machine learning capabilities enable proactive monitoring of light levels to identify troubled or failing optical network terminals (ONTs). Operations teams receive automated notifications about ONTs that are operating outside of desired thresholds. This allows them to identify operational irregularities over time and take proactive actions.

Read the full press release here.

Calix

