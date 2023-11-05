Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium APAC Digital Symposium RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

Calix enhances its SmartTown and SmartBiz services

News Wire Feed

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announces additional enablement and enhancements for SmartTown™ (community Wi-Fi) and SmartBiz™ (small business productivity). SmartTown and SmartBiz are part of an expanding ecosystem of Calix SmartLife™ managed services that enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to grow their markets with differentiated subscriber experiences. New features for these managed services include increased security capabilities, deeper insights, and expanded coverage areas, all of which continue to simplify market expansion for Calix customers. Additionally, in a further demonstration of its commitment to customer success, Calix now offers comprehensive enablement for SmartTown from the award-winning Calix Customer Success Services team. Customers like Tombigbee Fiber, LLC (Tombigbee) are accelerating SmartTown deployment by leveraging a dedicated customer success specialist within the Calix Smart Start for Managed Services program. New courses in Calix University will also support BSPs as they connect entire towns with SmartTown.

By investing in managed services, innovative BSPs like Tombigbee are beating out some of the biggest legacy players in the market while vitalizing their communities. Tombigbee frames their go-to-market strategy around the value of the managed services they deliver—not the speeds they offer. This demonstrates their market leadership in providing Mississippi communities with unprecedented access to world-class subscriber experiences. By doing so, they have earned a stunning Net Promoter Score℠ (NPS®) of 91. To date, Tombigbee has:

  • Ensured secure Wi-Fi experiences for all at no extra cost. Last year, Tombigbee launched Calix managed services ProtectIQ® (home network security) and ExperienceIQ® (advanced network controls) at no extra cost to protect members' and subscribers' home networks.
  • Kept kids and families safe from cyberbullying by launching Bark. Tombigbee launched Bark, the social-media monitoring service on the Calix platform, so families can better protect teens and tweens from the dangers associated with cyberbullying.
  • Jumpstarted their SmartTown deployment to transform Mississippi communities into fully smart towns. Tombigbee currently employs Calix Professional Services to advance their technical readiness while gearing up to launch SmartTown. This enablement includes onsite immersive training sessions, field survey-based Wi-Fi design, and SmartTown managed service validation to ensure brand integrity.

Calix-partnered BSPs deploying SmartTown benefit from ProtectIQ and ExperienceIQ integrations to protect Wi-Fi traffic from an active landscape of cyber threats. Plus, BSPs can easily apply advanced network controls for exhaustive content filtering to protect community browsing experiences. With new mesh satellite support for SmartTown and SmartBiz, BSPs can deliver a superior subscriber experience across larger businesses and community spaces. Additionally, customer support teams using Calix Support Cloud can access deeper insights on community Wi-Fi experiences in and around town to solve subscriber issues faster.

Read the full press release here.

Calix

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 18, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DAA
May 24, 2023 5G Orchestration and Service Assurance Operator Survey: Priorities and Platforms
May 24, 2023 Intelligent auto-scaling for Open RAN Network Slicing
May 25, 2023 Security Best Practices for an Evolving Threat Landscape
May 30, 2023 Maximizing the Potential of 5G with Active Assurance
May 31, 2023 Who Cares About Cloud? What Service Providers Really Need in Service Assurance
June 6, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 1
June 8, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 2
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G New Calling Opens Vast Service Opportunities for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By Huawei
Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE