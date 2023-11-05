Calix enhances its SmartTown and SmartBiz services

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announces additional enablement and enhancements for SmartTown™ (community Wi-Fi) and SmartBiz™ (small business productivity). SmartTown and SmartBiz are part of an expanding ecosystem of Calix SmartLife™ managed services that enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to grow their markets with differentiated subscriber experiences. New features for these managed services include increased security capabilities, deeper insights, and expanded coverage areas, all of which continue to simplify market expansion for Calix customers. Additionally, in a further demonstration of its commitment to customer success, Calix now offers comprehensive enablement for SmartTown from the award-winning Calix Customer Success Services team. Customers like Tombigbee Fiber, LLC (Tombigbee) are accelerating SmartTown deployment by leveraging a dedicated customer success specialist within the Calix Smart Start for Managed Services program. New courses in Calix University will also support BSPs as they connect entire towns with SmartTown.

By investing in managed services, innovative BSPs like Tombigbee are beating out some of the biggest legacy players in the market while vitalizing their communities. Tombigbee frames their go-to-market strategy around the value of the managed services they deliver—not the speeds they offer. This demonstrates their market leadership in providing Mississippi communities with unprecedented access to world-class subscriber experiences. By doing so, they have earned a stunning Net Promoter Score℠ (NPS®) of 91. To date, Tombigbee has:



Ensured secure Wi-Fi experiences for all at no extra cost . Last year, Tombigbee launched Calix managed services ProtectIQ® (home network security) and ExperienceIQ® (advanced network controls) at no extra cost to protect members' and subscribers' home networks.

. Last year, Tombigbee launched Calix managed services ProtectIQ® (home network security) and ExperienceIQ® (advanced network controls) at no extra cost to protect members' and subscribers' home networks. Kept kids and families safe from cyberbullying by launching Bark . Tombigbee launched Bark, the social-media monitoring service on the Calix platform, so families can better protect teens and tweens from the dangers associated with cyberbullying.

. Tombigbee launched Bark, the social-media monitoring service on the Calix platform, so families can better protect teens and tweens from the dangers associated with cyberbullying. Jumpstarted their SmartTown deployment to transform Mississippi communities into fully smart towns. Tombigbee currently employs Calix Professional Services to advance their technical readiness while gearing up to launch SmartTown. This enablement includes onsite immersive training sessions, field survey-based Wi-Fi design, and SmartTown managed service validation to ensure brand integrity.

Calix-partnered BSPs deploying SmartTown benefit from ProtectIQ and ExperienceIQ integrations to protect Wi-Fi traffic from an active landscape of cyber threats. Plus, BSPs can easily apply advanced network controls for exhaustive content filtering to protect community browsing experiences. With new mesh satellite support for SmartTown and SmartBiz, BSPs can deliver a superior subscriber experience across larger businesses and community spaces. Additionally, customer support teams using Calix Support Cloud can access deeper insights on community Wi-Fi experiences in and around town to solve subscriber issues faster.

