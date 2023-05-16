Sign In Register
Broadband

Calix automation tools help broadband marketers grow revenue

News Wire Feed

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announces new updates to its cloud-and-software-enabled platform that allow broadband marketers to easily execute highly effective campaigns that grow revenue within their existing coverage areas. The award-winning Calix Marketing Cloud (Marketing Cloud) gives broadband service providers (BSPs) easy access to sophisticated marketing intelligence. New automation in Marketing Cloud identifies subscribers who need service upgrades, and an existing integration with Mailchimp means BSPs can quickly engage with those subscribers. Idaho-based Cambridge Telephone Company (CTC) recently leveraged Marketing Cloud and Mailchimp to run targeted campaigns that increased their customer lifetime value 25 percent in only six months. Additionally, with the new Calix Web Builder in the award-winning Calix Market Activation program, broadband marketers can create beautiful campaign web pages in minutes while saving thousands of dollars in web development. Thanks to continued innovation on the Calix platform, broadband marketers have everything they need to quickly launch highly effective campaigns that grow revenue.

Calix continues to enhance the power of Marketing Cloud to allow broadband marketers to adopt a simple model for planning and executing fully integrated omnichannel campaigns. These latest updates, available to Calix-partnered BSPs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, make it simple for marketers to generate revenue while improving subscribers' experiences. Using Marketing Cloud and the Market Activation Program, BSPs can now:

  • Leverage automated workflows to quickly launch successful service upgrade campaigns. Marketing Cloud now identifies and triggers an automated workflow directly in Mailchimp for subscribers hitting their service limits. This enables broadband marketers to go live with service upgrade campaigns immediately, increasing efficiency for even the smallest teams. The results are elevated subscriber experiences, reduced churn, and increased revenue.
  • Improve campaign performance with enhanced campaign monitoring and tracking. New updates to Marketing Cloud make it easier for even the smallest broadband marketing team to track specific campaigns. Updates include a new campaign audience filter and the ability to explore analytics for pre-existing campaigns.
  • Build beautiful campaign web pages in minutes. In addition to the new batch of creative assets added to the Market Activation program, Calix launched a new website builder to further simplify digital marketing for customers. With more than 20 pre-built pages and over 10,000 designs to choose from, BSPs can build beautiful, high-quality web pages—with no coding expertise required—in minutes.

With guidance from Calix Customer Success Services, CTC ran a series of marketing campaigns with messaging encouraging service tier upgrades for new managed services. Specifically, CTC introduced subscribers to ProtectIQ®, for home network protection, and ExperienceIQ®, for advanced network controls. Leveraging Marketing Cloud and Mailchimp, the BSP achieved a click-through rate more than 10 times the industry average and a 12 percent conversion rate on their service upgrade campaign. They also grew subscribers benefiting from ProtectIQ and ExperienceIQ by 174 percent in one year.

Read the full press release here.

Calix


