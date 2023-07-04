Cable training evolves to cover 'connectivity' amid rise of fiber and wireless tech

The so-called cable industry is evolving rapidly. In addition to enhancing and upgrading existing hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) networks, cable operators are now tied to a much broader "connectivity" business that also includes fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) and wireless/mobile technologies.

So it only follows that NCTI, a company that's been providing training education programs for frontline employees, including field techs, and engineers for more than 50 years, should evolve as well.

While traditional cable is still core to NCTI, the company has expanded its programs and curriculum to cover "any type of connectivity," Stacey Slaughter, CEO of Colorado-based NCTI, explained on the Light Reading Podcast.

"While the lion's share of our customer base is definitely that legacy cable operator space, we understand that the traditional cable operator is also expanding its offerings and its perspective, and it's the technology that it uses in order to deliver its service," she said. "We really are focused more on an understanding that we serve the connectivity business. It's not just cable."

To adjust, NCTI has expanded its training and education programs to cover fiber and wireless, including a focus on Wi-Fi and fixed wireless and a new partnership focused on 5G. Slaughter is also keeping her eye on how NCTI might play a larger role in mobile as more cable operators look to enhance their bundles.

"We've definitely been focused on new course development, new content development in that space," she said.

Slaughter's industry career includes about two decades at Jones International, a company run by Glenn R. Jones, the late cable pioneer, technologist and industry renaissance man. Slaughter, who was CEO and CFO of what was previously called Jones/NCTI, acquired the company after Jones' death in 2015.

She's endeavored to keep the Jones culture alive at NCTI. "It's important that we stay entrepreneurial and really cutting edge," Slaughter said. "We've really focused on ensuring that the entire organization maintains that perspective when we're hiring. We look for that passion for entrepreneurism, for that creativity, for that vision, that ability to see into the future, which Glenn always had."

For a lightly edited transcript, click the closed caption button in the video toolbar. If you'd like to skip around and listen, here are some topics covered:

Slaughter and podcast host Jeff Baumgartner reflect on something they have in common: being former "associates" of companies owned by late cable industry pioneer Glenn R. Jones (1:30)

What elements of the culture at Jones have carried through at NCTI (2:29)

Why training and education around "cable" remains important even as the focus extends into a broader "connectivity" category that spans fiber, mobile and wireless (5:45)

How NCTI's business changed as cable operators become more tech-agnostic (8:00)

The biggest challenges NCTI faces in finding balance as it expands further into new training and education categories (10:55)

How education programs can provide career paths for techs and play a critical role in retaining talent (14:30)

How NCTI is adapting to support a rise in cable deployments spawned by organic edge-out expansions and government subsidy programs focused on rural areas (19:20)

What role NCTI intends to play as more US cable operators size up fixed wireless opportunities and MVNO deals that get them into the wireless game (25:00)

What else is on Slaughter's list of priorities for 2023 (29:09)

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading