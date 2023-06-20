Sign In Register
Broadband

Broadcom refreshes Wi-Fi 7 chip lineup

News Wire Feed

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced sample availability of its second generation of wireless connectivity chipset solutions for the Wi-Fi 7 ecosystem, spanning Wi-Fi routers, residential gateways, enterprise access points, and client devices. The new chips build on the ecosystem of products with Broadcom's first-generation Wi-Fi 7 chips while delivering additional functionality to a wider market.

The first chip, the BCM6765, is a highly-optimized residential access point chip that supports 320 MHz 2-stream Wi-Fi operation. This new platform system-on-chip (SoC) allows the productization of Wi-Fi 7 mass-market access points and smart repeater solutions which span the spectrum of cost, form factor, and performance. The second chip, the BCM47722, is an enterprise access point chip that also supports 320 MHz 2-stream operation along with dual IoT radios that support simultaneous operation for Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Zigbee, Thread, and Matter protocols. This SoC addresses the growing needs of Internet of things (IoT) applications in the enterprise Wi-Fi market. The third chip, the BCM4390, is a low-power Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 802.15.4 combo chip designed for use in mobile devices such as handsets and tablets. It supports 160 MHz 2-stream Wi-Fi operation, dual Bluetooth, and Zigbee, Thread, and Matter protocols to service a broad set of mobile markets.

Wi-Fi 7 is designed from the ground up for the newly available 6 GHz band and brings multi-gigabit wireless broadband to your homes and hands. Wi-Fi 7 devices based on Broadcom's first-generation products have already reached the market, and the second-generation of chips announced today builds on this momentum to significantly expand the range of products using Wi-Fi 7 wireless connectivity.

Wi-Fi 7 will experience rapid adoption, driven by both increased bandwidths, and by multi-link operation (MLO), which allows devices to aggregate channels and rapidly switch between channels. This is an ideal feature for high-density, congested networks and guarantees commercial-grade quality of service with optimal application latency. Broadcom's Wi-Fi 7 ecosystem includes support for 3-link MLO, which reduces latency by 50% compared to typical 2-link implementations. In addition, Broadcom Wi-Fi 7 supports the proprietary SpeedBooster™ feature, which allows 160 MHz devices, such as mobile devices based on the BCM4390, to use the full 320 MHz access point capacity, thereby doubling Wi-Fi connection speed. Wi-Fi 7 will also use Automatic Frequency Coordination (AFC) for optimal spectrum allocation to enable high-power access points and extend 6-GHz transmit range in both indoor and outdoor environments. In all, Broadcom Wi-Fi 7 delivers fast, high-quality video streaming and more responsive gaming, and improves other applications that require reliable speeds in congested environments.

Additionally, both the BCM47722 and BCM4390 support the latest Bluetooth 5.4 standard and are forward-compatible with the draft Bluetooth Channel Sounding specification for location services. This brings a wide range of new features both to mobile handsets, such as secure vehicle keyless entry, and enterprise access points, including support for asset tracking and electronic shelf labels. In addition, both chips support Zigbee, Thread, and Matter, allowing them to interoperate with the growing number of residential and enterprise IoT devices.

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

Broadcom's Wi-Fi 7 ecosystem product portfolio includes the BCM6765, BCM47722, and BCM4390.

The BCM6765 is optimized for the residential Wi-Fi access point market. Key features include:

  • Integrated Quad-Core ARMv8 CPU with 10G Ethernet PHY
  • Dual 2x2 tri-band (2.4, 5 and 6 GHz) capable radios that support simultaneous operation in any band
  • Integrated 2.4 GHz power amplifiers and support for Digital Pre-distortion (DPD) external FEMs for reduced power consumption
  • 4096-QAM modulation and 320 MHz channel bandwidth for 8.64 Gbps PHY rate
  • Multi-link operation (MLO) with up to 3-link support on SoC and SpeedBooster™ support
  • Compliance to IEEE, WFA Wi-Fi 7 and Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) specifications

The BCM47722 is an enterprise access point platform SoC supporting Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth Low Energy, and 802.15.4 protocols. Key features include:

  • Integrated Quad-Core ARMv8 CPU with 10G Ethernet PHY
  • Dual 2x2 tri-band (2.4, 5 and 6 GHz) capable radios that support simultaneous operation in any band
  • Integrated 2.4 GHz power amplifiers and support for Digital Pre-distortion (DPD) external FEMs for reduced power consumption
  • 4096-QAM modulation and 320 MHz channel bandwidth for 8.64 Gbps PHY rate
  • Multi-link operation (MLO) with up to 3-link support on SoC and SpeedBooster™ support
  • Integrated dual radio Bluetooth Low-Energy, Thread and Zigbee Support
  • Compliance to IEEE, WFA Wi-Fi 7 and Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) specifications, as well as the Bluetooth 5.4 standard and future draft specifications such as Channel Sounding

The BCM4390 is a highly-integrated Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5 combo chip optimized for mobile handset applications. Key features include:

  • Dual radio that supports simultaneous 2-stream 2.4 GHz and 2-stream 5/6 GHz Wi-Fi 7 operation
  • 4096-QAM modulation and 160 MHz channel bandwidth for 3.2 Gbps PHY rate
  • Integrated Bluetooth Classic and Low-Energy, Thread and Zigbee Support
  • Client multi-link operation (MLO) and SpeedBooster™ support
  • Compliance to IEEE and WFA Wi-Fi 7 standards, as well as the Bluetooth 5.4 standard and future draft specifications such as Channel Sounding

AVAILABILITY

Broadcom is currently sampling its second-generation Wi-Fi 7 chips to early access partners and customers in retail, enterprise and smartphone, service provider, and carrier segments. Please contact your local Broadcom sales representative for samples and pricing.

Read the full press release here.

Broadcom

