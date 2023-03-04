Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
RAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventSoftware unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Divide Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

Broadband bills in Congress would address BEAD mapping, taxes and supply chain

News Analysis

The US Congress has introduced several bills in recent months that would impact the rollout and implementation of the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program.

The most recent example is a bill introduced on Friday (March 31) by Senators Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and John Thune (R-SD) entitled the Accurate Map for Broadband Investment Act. The bill would "ensure that broadband maps are accurate before funds are allocated under the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program based on those maps," according to a description of the bill on Senate.gov.

Senator Rosen has been one of several vocal critics in Congress of the FCC's broadband map.

"The FCC's failure to fix their deeply flawed broadband map and the Department of Commerce's refusal to wait to allocate broadband funding until the map is fixed puts hundreds of millions of dollars in funding for high-speed internet in Nevada at risk," said Sen. Rosen in a press release about the legislation. "My bipartisan bill would ensure the FCC can fix this map before money goes out the door."

As of Monday morning, full text for the bill was not yet available. But according to The Wall Street Journal, the bill "would delay the final decision about state funding allocations by seven months." However, a spokesperson for Sen. Rosen told the WSJ that the bill would still allow for 20% of the funds "to flow to states immediately."

Reached by Light Reading, both the NTIA and FCC declined to comment on this matter. But, in response to widespread concerns about the map's accuracy, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has put out multiple statements reassuring Congress and the public that the map is being improved, including an update in late March that the map was "getting better all the time."

According to Rosenworcel, the FCC and its partner CostQuest have improved the broadband map both by processing millions of location challenges, and through CostQuest's acquisition of better location data. Through that work – and in collaboration with the NTIA and local governments – she said, "we will release a National Broadband Map this Spring that more closely reflects the state of connectivity on the ground."

Supply chain, tax bills reintroduced

With Congress out of session for the next two weeks, it may be a minute before we see more movement on the mapping bill. Given the short timeline, it's unclear if that bill will make it through the House and Senate before NTIA is set to allocate BEAD funds on June 30.

But mapping isn't the only issue on Congress' mind when it comes to BEAD.

A couple of other BEAD bills introduced this year are holdovers from last session. One of those, the Network Equipment Transparency (NET) Act – introduced by Senators Jon Tester (D-MT), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Jerry Moran (R-KS) – would put the FCC in charge of "identifying and addressing any supply chain issues that might delay broadband buildouts," according to a press release about the bipartisan legislation. The bill envisions the FCC reporting this to Congress through its Communications Marketplace Report.

And in February, Senators Mark Warner (D-VA) and Jerry Moran (R-KS) reintroduced the Broadband Grant Tax Treatment Act to exempt broadband grants from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, American Rescue Plan and Tribal Broadband Connectivity Fund from being treated as taxable income.

That bill is a top priority for broadband industry groups like NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association and USTelecom, which have warned that taxing broadband grants will require providers to return a considerable chunk of funding to the federal government, resulting in fewer Americans being connected and potentially deterring providers from participating.

Notably, the BEAD-related bills have been introduced by several senators who voted for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which created the BEAD program, and are eager to see those funds invested effectively.

In a March press release about the NET Act, Sen. John Tester (D-MT) noted that he "worked with folks on both sides of the aisle to craft the bipartisan infrastructure law which will bring high-speed internet to every corner of Montana.

"Now I'm leading the charge alongside my colleagues to increase transparency and address any supply chain issues head-on so that these projects get done on time," he said.

Related posts:

Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" on the Light Reading Podcast.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 4, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 1
April 6, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 2
April 11, 2023 5G, from connectivity pipe to Network-as-a-platform: A transformative approach to designing, deploying and operating Modern 5G multi-cloud networks from core-to-edge
April 12, 2023 B2B 5G: Lessons learned from Huawei’s path to monetization
April 12, 2023 Harnessing the Power of Location Data
April 13, 2023 Ready, set, automate: Delivering 5G services in the hyper-convergence era
April 19, 2023 Finding the right path to Automation
April 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting A Fix on Fixed Wireless
April 20, 2023 13 Million DDoS Attacks – What You Need to Know
April 24, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day One
April 26, 2023 Developing achievable SLAs for 5G Private Networks
April 26, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day Two
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Establishing New Foundations For 5G Business Success By Kerry Doyle
Embrace F5.5G and stride to Green 10Gbps By Kerry Doyle
How Carriers can Boost B2B Services Growth By Kerry Doyle
How HKBN Transforms from a Telco Operator to an ICT Powerhouse By Kevin Casey
Intelligent IP Networks Open Vast Value-add Possibilities for Carriers By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE