Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
RAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventSoftware unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Divide Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

Brightspeed launches fiber internet in six states

News Wire Feed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Brightspeed, the nation's fifth-largest incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC), today announced it has officially started selling its gig internet service via its newly built next-generation Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) network just six months after officially launching as a standalone company.

Homes and small businesses in parts of Alabama, Indiana, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin that previously had limited high-speed broadband internet options can now subscribe to Brightspeed Fiber Internet, the company's newly launched XGS-PON (10-Gigabit-capable Symmetric Passive Optical Network) fiber broadband service. This launch represents the first phase of Brightspeed's high-speed fiber deployment. The company plans to reach 1 million homes and small businesses by year end.

Brightspeed's new state-of-the-art network, with boosted capabilities and symmetrical upload and download speeds, is now available to families and small businesses in select areas within the company's first six states, with more locations coming online weekly throughout 2023. Brightspeed Fiber Internet plans include a Wi-Fi 6 router, the latest wireless networking standard ensuring optimal speed and performance in every room of today's device-dense homes and offices.

Brightspeed is also using a geospatial software solution to accelerate the planning, design, construction and maintenance of its network build, as well as plug-and-play network distribution technology and industry-leading cloud platforms to enable end-to-end workflows.

Brightspeed has a service territory encompassing more than 6.5 million locations in mainly rural and suburban communities across the Midwest, Southeast and parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Today, Brightspeed serves more than 1 million customers in these areas, primarily through its existing broadband network. Brightspeed's planned investment of at least $2 billion in its network transformation will bring faster and more reliable internet service to more than 3 million homes and businesses over the next five years, primarily targeting locations where fiber and advanced technology have not historically been deployed.

Read the full press release here.

Brightspeed

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 6, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 2
April 11, 2023 5G, from connectivity pipe to Network-as-a-platform: A transformative approach to designing, deploying and operating Modern 5G multi-cloud networks from core-to-edge
April 12, 2023 Harnessing the Power of Location Data
April 13, 2023 Ready, set, automate: Delivering 5G services in the hyper-convergence era
April 18, 2023 B2B 5G: Lessons learned from Huawei’s path to monetization
April 19, 2023 Finding the right path to Automation
April 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting A Fix on Fixed Wireless
April 20, 2023 13 Million DDoS Attacks – What You Need to Know
April 24, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day One
April 26, 2023 Developing achievable SLAs for 5G Private Networks
April 26, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day Two
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Establishing New Foundations For 5G Business Success By Kerry Doyle
Embrace F5.5G and stride to Green 10Gbps By Kerry Doyle
How Carriers can Boost B2B Services Growth By Kerry Doyle
How HKBN Transforms from a Telco Operator to an ICT Powerhouse By Kevin Casey
Intelligent IP Networks Open Vast Value-add Possibilities for Carriers By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE