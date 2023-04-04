Brightspeed launches fiber internet in six states

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Brightspeed, the nation's fifth-largest incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC), today announced it has officially started selling its gig internet service via its newly built next-generation Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) network just six months after officially launching as a standalone company.

Homes and small businesses in parts of Alabama, Indiana, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin that previously had limited high-speed broadband internet options can now subscribe to Brightspeed Fiber Internet, the company's newly launched XGS-PON (10-Gigabit-capable Symmetric Passive Optical Network) fiber broadband service. This launch represents the first phase of Brightspeed's high-speed fiber deployment. The company plans to reach 1 million homes and small businesses by year end.

Brightspeed's new state-of-the-art network, with boosted capabilities and symmetrical upload and download speeds, is now available to families and small businesses in select areas within the company's first six states, with more locations coming online weekly throughout 2023. Brightspeed Fiber Internet plans include a Wi-Fi 6 router, the latest wireless networking standard ensuring optimal speed and performance in every room of today's device-dense homes and offices.

Brightspeed is also using a geospatial software solution to accelerate the planning, design, construction and maintenance of its network build, as well as plug-and-play network distribution technology and industry-leading cloud platforms to enable end-to-end workflows.

Brightspeed has a service territory encompassing more than 6.5 million locations in mainly rural and suburban communities across the Midwest, Southeast and parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Today, Brightspeed serves more than 1 million customers in these areas, primarily through its existing broadband network. Brightspeed's planned investment of at least $2 billion in its network transformation will bring faster and more reliable internet service to more than 3 million homes and businesses over the next five years, primarily targeting locations where fiber and advanced technology have not historically been deployed.

