Brightspeed debuts 'Technology Advancement Center'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Brightspeed, the nation's fifth largest incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC), announced the opening of its innovation facility, Brightspeed Technology Advancement Center or BTAC, in Kansas City, MO. The facility recreates the company's network infrastructure providing a realistic test environment for voice, DSL, broadband fiber and Wi-Fi hardware and software solutions. The high-tech, simulated environment will enable Brightspeed to integrate state-of-the-art technologies that improve the customer experience while driving further efficiencies across the network.

The BTAC contains equipment and infrastructure from the following partners: Calix, Cisco, Ribbon, Adtran, Nokia, RAD, Ciena, DZS, AXON Networks, Fujitsu, VIAVI, Infinera, Corning, Codecom and Casa Systems. The facility enables testing of new devices, software and firmware. Additionally, BTAC serves as an innovation hub for ideation, process and design improvements, automation and risk mitigation.

The newly launched BTAC is in Kansas City, Missouri and will serve as a hub for Brightspeed employees and vendor partners to work together to develop, test and launch new products that improve the customer experience, reduce outages, lower repair times, address device and software bugs and reconfigure network deployments for more efficiency.

