Breezeline trots out fiber-focused marketing campaign

QUINCY, Mass. – Breezeline, the nation's eighth-largest cable operator, has launched a new campaign showcasing how daily life is transformed through reliable, ultrafast internet from Breezeline.

The “Welcome to Breezeline” campaign features colorful, imaginative multi-media vignettes demonstrating how reliability and speed unlock endless possibilities in customers' everyday lives.

Breezeline, which provides internet, TV and voice services in 13 states, has put the focus on internet reliability and speed via a two-year $400 million investment in its fiber-broadband network and infrastructure. The program, which started last year, has already doubled network capacity and boosted downstream and upstream speeds.

The company has also established additional redundant paths for internet traffic, deployed high-capacity fiber optics at critical network points, and configured the network to enhance network security and resilience.

In addition to the network investments, and a range of convenient self-care initiatives, Breezeline has worked to make it easy for customers to get the most out of their Breezeline service:

The company's WiFi Your WayTM service, amanaged wireless internet solution, provides expanded WiFi coverage with enhanced reliability and superfast speeds in every area of the home or business.

Breezeline's “My Account” app provides self-help tools for customers to manage their account, enable auto-pay, test their internet speeds, reset and view modem status, and link to other Breezeline apps, including Breezeline Stream TV and WiFi Your Way.

Breezeline customers are now able to make cash or card payments via Western Union. Western Union payment locations can be found in many grocery and big box stores throughout Breezeline service areas in 13 states. Customers can also pay bills online via Western Union's website, as well as the Breezeline.com site.

Read the full announcement here.

