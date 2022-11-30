Breezeline brings fiber, streaming TV service to Durham, New Hampshire

QUINCY, Mass. – Breezeline, the nation's eighth-largest cable operator, has extended its advanced fiber network into Durham, New Hampshire, continuing the company's year-long expansion in the state and offering residences and businesses a new choice in internet, TV and voice providers.

Lightning-fast Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) technology will be available for the very first time in Durham starting in January 2023. Breezeline Fiber delivers a unique online experience because download and upload speeds are equal, which is essential for video conferencing, distance learning, telemedicine, and gaming.

Breezeline also has introduced Breezeline Stream TV, a new cloud-based service that seamlessly integrates live TV, DVR, On Demand and popular streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and Disney+ for viewing on devices inside and outside the home via a single, easy-to-use interface.

Earlier this year, Breezeline began its fiber expansion in New Hampshire, extending into Somersworth, Dover, Madbury and Concord, reaching more than 15,000 homes and businesses with its FTTH service in that region.

Breezeline offers internet speeds of 200/200 Mbps, 500/500 Mbps and 1,000/1,000 Mbps (1 Gigabit) with no data caps. Business-class internet is also available with speeds up to 100/100, 200/200, 500/500, 750/750, 1,000/1,000 Mbps.

