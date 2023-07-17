Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

Boston TV station scores temporary license to test 5G broadcast

News Analysis

The FCC has granted a Boston-area low-power TV (LPTV) station a temporary, experimental license to test a 5G broadcast system: an important step toward a grander plan that envisions providing national coverage across thousands of stations.

The FCC granted the temporary license to Milachi Media, a company connected to the WWOO-LD TV station, on July 14. The license gives the station authority to conduct 5G broadcast tests with the temporary license through January 16, 2024.

The proposed 5G broadcast system will tap into UHF frequencies to deliver one-way (downstream-only) 5G signals that complement existing interactive 5G cellular networks. The general aim is to provide supplemental broadcast downloads that can take stress off the 5G mobile networks, backers recently told Light Reading.

(Source: Isabel Infantes/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Isabel Infantes/Alamy Stock Photo)

For the test, Milachi/WWOO-LD will continue to provide traditional TV programming using 5G broadcast while also using the platform to support video and data services and emergency alert capabilities for first responders.

Qualcomm is already on board to supply Android phones with software that can adapt to 5G broadcast by filtering in the UHF frequencies. The trial will also use receivers and set-tops equipped to receive 5G broadcast signals.

"Such technology will allow broadcast television signals to be received by the public on their smartphones, tablets, and any device (including traditional television sets) with a 5G chip that has been manufactured to permit the reception of 5G transmissions within the broadcast television band," the FCC explained in a letter approving the temporary license. "We find that Milachi has proposed a definite program of research and experimentation; stands ready to proceed with such research; is not expected to cause any objectional interference; and the experiment is likely to provide valuable information to allow broadcasters to better understand how 5G Broadcast can be used not only for traditional television services, but also new and innovative video and data services."

Proof-of-concept to launch this fall

With the experimental license in-hand, the goal is to launch the proof-of-concept 5G broadcast system this fall with one programming channel and one first responder data stream, "SuperFrank" Copsidas, founder of the Low Power TV Broadcasters Association (LPTVBA), said via email.

"Once it is operational and stable, we will look at a long list of possibilities and pick the next feature of 5G Broadcast," he added.

Copsidas also heads up XGen Network, a company that aims to act as a broker for the 5,300-plus US LPTV stations. The idea is for XGen Network to serve as a one-stop shop for wireless carrier and content owners interested in participating in the proposed 5G broadcast platform.

With 5G broadcast already tied into the 3GPP standards, the organization recently approved UHF frequencies in a new 108 band (480MHz-608MHz).

The 5G broadcast system being proposed enters the picture as others in the US TV broadcasting sector pursue ATSC 3.0, a more regionally focused next-generation, IP-based broadcast TV signaling standard.

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Vuma and Huawei team up to launch industry first 50G PON technology in South Africa By Huawei
Huawei: F5G Evolution, Reshaping Industry Productivity in Southern Africa By Huawei
Balancing AI and sustainability: Huawei's strategy for green data centers By Jay Ian Birbeck
Building Innovation Momentum to Boost Digital and Intelligent Transformation By Huawei
Huawei Will Launch Full Set of Commercial 5.5G Network Equipment in 2024 By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 20, 2023 Data + Digital Twins for More Profitable Telcos
July 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Enabling Coherent Optics in the Access Network
July 27, 2023 TDM Network Transformation to the Telco Cloud
July 27, 2023 5G Cloud-Ready Converged Transport
August 10, 2023 How Vodafone Business Used Data to Provide Even Better Customer Experience
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE