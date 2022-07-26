BoFiNet builds national DWDM backbone network with Ribbon's Advanced Solutions

PLANO, TX – Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that it has been selected by BoFiNet, a wholesale provider of national and international telecommunications infrastructure, to upgrade and enhance its national backbone network across Botswana.

BoFiNet's backbone network, Botswana's largest, supports the company's mandate to provide a world-class telecommunications infrastructure to help drive connectivity and economic growth. More than 75 of the country's service providers connect to and rely on BoFiNet's network, which includes 10,600 kilometers (6,500 miles) of fiber covering more than 200 towns and villages.

Ribbon provided BoFiNet with a multi-terabit optical network that combines DWDM transport and OTN switching. Based on Ribbon's Apollo optical networking products, the solution gives BoFiNet a fully programmable optical network that supports multiple-routing resiliency and dynamic restoration across its pan-national optical transit network. The network boasts a capacity of 48 channels at 200G per channel with an easy path to upgrade to 400G as traffic demand increases.

Read the full press release here.

