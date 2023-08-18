Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

Bipartisan group of Congress members calls for ACP funding

News Analysis

A letter signed by 45 members of Congress this week, including 29 Democrats and 16 Republicans, is calling on House and Senate leadership to fund the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) in the next government appropriations bill.

The letter – led by Representatives Josh Gottheimer, a Democrat representing New Jersey, and Brian Fitzpatrick, a Republican representing Pennsylvania – cites "an urgent need to extend funding," given that current estimates show the ACP is projected to run out of funding by early 2024.

"Congress has a role in ensuring that high-speed and reliable broadband is accessible to every household, nationwide. We urge you to include full funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) in the upcoming government appropriations bill to ensure that households can access the broadband they desperately need," wrote the signatories.

The ACP provides a $30 monthly broadband subsidy for low-income households, or $75/month on tribal land. Over 20 million households are currently enrolled. (Source: jcomp on Freepik)
The ACP provides a $30 monthly broadband subsidy for low-income households, or $75/month on tribal land. Over 20 million households are currently enrolled.
(Source: jcomp on Freepik)

The letter is the largest bipartisan showing from Congress so far that there's interest in re-funding the program. A prior letter to the White House from a small group of Republican Senators also expressed support for continuing the program but suggested the Biden administration reappropriate unused COVID-19 relief funds to float the ACP while negotiations on reforming the program unfold.

Whether the ACP will get funded through the government appropriations process is unclear. Negotiations on government spending are still underway in the divided Congress. Earlier this week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said he and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) would seek to pass a temporary spending bill to keep the government funded through early December and avert a shutdown on October 1. The House and Senate are out of session until September.

Other murmurings of support

The bipartisan letter of support for ACP follows news last week from the FCC that the program is officially providing broadband subsidies for over 20 million US households.

In a press release announcing the milestone, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel indicated the need for the program's continuation, but without calling on Congress for funding directly.

"Enrolling more than 20 million eligible households is no small feat—and wouldn't be possible without the partnership of organizations in rural, suburban, and urban communities across the country who are getting the word out about this powerful program. We've made too much progress in helping families get online to turn back now," she said.

Rosenworcel previously told Congress in a June hearing that ending the ACP "would undermine the biggest broadband affordability program this nation has ever created" and "would cut families off."

The program also received public support last week from local legislators in Alaska and Wisconsin. In an op ed, Forrest Dunbar, a Democratic state senator in Alaska, wrote that ending the ACP "would set us back years" in overcoming the broadband affordability gap in the US.

"But the ACP faces an existential threat that could eliminate Internet access for the over 18 million American households that rely on the program — its funding will run out sometime in 2024. Extending its funding to ensure that the program continues to exist should be an urgent priority for lawmakers regardless of partisanship," wrote Dunbar.

Another state legislator, Francesca Hong, a Democrat representing Wisconsin, urged DC lawmakers to find a solution as well: "Preserving the ACP is not just about ensuring internet access; it is about addressing the systemic inequities that have long disadvantaged communities of color. I urge the Biden Administration to once again lead on this issue like they have in the past, and work with Congress to find a common-sense solution that extends the program's funding," she wrote in an op-ed.

Service providers are also starting to publicly call on Congress to fund the program. In a blog last week in which the company shared stories of ACP participants, Comcast also urged cooperation in Washington to keep the program alive.

"Unfortunately, the success of the ACP is causing an emerging dilemma. The $14 billion allocated to the FCC to provide vouchers to eligible households is likely to be exhausted early next year," wrote Broderick D. Johnson, Comcast's EVP of public policy and digital equity. "Congress and the Biden Administration must work together to ensure that the ACP is fully funded."

Related posts:

Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" on the Light Reading Podcast.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Empowering Edge Analytics: The Silicom Marbella Platform and Intel® Flex 140 Card Drive Business Success By Silicom
5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 24, 2023 Reimagine IPoDWDM with Converged Optical Routing Architecture
August 30, 2023 The Future of Network Automation for Tier 2/3 Service Providers
August 30, 2023 The Future of Service Assurance for Telecommunications Operators
September 6, 2023 Timing is everything in 5G: Distributing synchronization across any IP network with overlay sync
September 6, 2023 5G Service Assurance, an almost super-human challenge without applying next-generation automation techniques
September 7, 2023 Leveraging Location Intelligence for Sustainable Operations in Telecommunications
September 11, 2023 How to supercharge operations with intelligent inventory & assurance
September 12, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 1
September 13, 2023 Test Automation - A Key to Telco Cloud Adoption
September 14, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Ramping Up for DOCSIS 4.0
September 14, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 2
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE