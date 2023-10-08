Bill Smith appointed to Zayo board

BOULDER, Colo. – Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., a leading global communications infrastructure provider, proudly announces the addition of Bill Smith to its board of directors. With a proven track record and vast experience in the telecommunications industry, Smith brings a wealth of knowledge to further bolster Zayo's vision and growth.

Bill Smith most recently served as the interim CEO of PG&E — one of the nation's largest utility companies — and remains a member of the company's Board of Directors. Prior to that, he spent over 37 years at BellSouth and AT&T, most recently serving as President of Technology Operations, where he oversaw over 100,000 badged employees and was responsible for all technology planning, engineering and operations for wireless and wireline networks worldwide. He was also responsible for data center operations and DirecTV installation and repair.

Bill Smith has served on the Board of Directors for various companies, including Predictive Systems, 2Wire, OCLARO and ASOCS. He currently serves as the Chairman of Tilman Networks and as an advisory board member for Blue Ridge Networks and MaxLinear.

Read the full press release here.



Zayo



