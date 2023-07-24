Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

Battle for Bountiful ends in win for public broadband advocates

News Analysis

A recent effort to squash a community broadband project has failed in Utah, giving a win to advocates of public broadband.

The project, Bountiful Fiber – a partnership between Bountiful City, Utah, and Utopia Fiber, a municipal, open access broadband provider operating in 20 cities across the state – was approved unanimously by the city council in late May, following years of consideration and a request for proposals open to service providers and the public at large.

(Source: NQ QuistMedia/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: NQ QuistMedia/Alamy Stock Photo)

But Bountiful Fiber's future quickly became murky when an opposition group, the Utah Taxpayers Association (UTA), hired another group called Gather Utah to solicit signatures that would have forced the city to halt the network until the matter could come up for a vote on November's ballot. (UTA has previously publicly opposed Utopia Fiber as well.)

Late last week, however, it was announced that Bountiful Fiber is back on track after UTA's effort failed to gain enough signatures. As planned, Utopia Fiber will build and operate the network, and the city will issue approximately $42 million in revenue bonds to pay for it (generating an estimated $47 million in bond proceeds for the total construction cost of the project, according to the city), with subscriber revenue expected to cover the costs.

Ties to cable

But the battle for Bountiful's broadband tells a broader story about access to high-speed Internet, the dark money forces stalling progress and how communities can win public broadband battles going forward.

Speaking with Light Reading about the matter, Gigi Sohn, executive director for the American Association for Public Broadband (AAPB), said she attributes the failure of UTA's campaign in Bountiful to the city council's continued support of the project and its efforts to sound the alarm on the matter, as well as her organization's work to help amplify concerns. Back in early July, after the city council held a meeting alerting the public to the ongoing effort to squash the Bountiful Fiber project, Sohn published an op-ed in the Salt Lake Tribune, calling out the campaign's ties to the cable industry.

"UTA has long been opposed to communities having the freedom to choose the best broadband internet access for their residents," wrote Sohn. "Two huge cable and broadband companies, Comcast and CenturyLink/Lumen, have been members of UTA and have sponsored the UTA annual conference. They have been vocally opposed to community-owned broadband for decades and are well-known for providing organizations like the UTA with significant financial support in exchange for pushing policies that help maintain their market dominance."

Sohn also urged anyone who had already signed UTA's petition opposing Bountiful Fiber – and wanted their names removed "after learning the truth" – to fill out municipal paperwork to have their signatures stricken. The city then held a town hall on the matter to further educate the public and encourage people to remove their names.

In the end, Sohn told Light Reading, "many did" remove their signatures, helping to ensure that the UTA effort failed.

Bountiful Fiber will now start construction in August. Work is expected to take 24 to 36 months, with individual neighborhoods coming online as they're completed. The open access network will ultimately offer gigabit-speed services for residents and businesses. City documents show pricing of $80-$250/month for speeds between 1-10 Gbit/s, with no connection fees or contracts.

Continued advocacy

For Sohn, helping to advocate for public broadband projects like Bountiful, which have the support of the city but get sidelined by special interests, is one of AAPB's core purposes. She accepted the position as executive director of the organization after withdrawing from the race for FCC commissioner following her own battle with dark money.

"I am 100% focused on promoting this model," she said of public broadband. Sohn cited an estimated 700 public broadband projects across the country and said she'd like to see that number double in the next five years. To that end, she said AAPB will "certainly be helping" states that are looking to overturn their existing restrictions and bans on municipal broadband. Most recently, the governor of Colorado signed a bill overturning a municipal ban in place since 2005.

As with Bountiful, Utah, Sohn sees increasing public awareness on the forces opposing public broadband, and reasons for their opposition, as beneficial to the push for more municipal networks.

"I think when you shine the light, the cockroaches run into the corner," said Sohn. "Once people actually see the facts on the ground and what's going on, and that they've been deceived, then they get really angry. And they want to do this more than they wanted to do it beforehand."

Related posts:

Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" on the Light Reading Podcast.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
Vuma and Huawei team up to launch industry first 50G PON technology in South Africa By Huawei
Huawei: F5G Evolution, Reshaping Industry Productivity in Southern Africa By Huawei
Balancing AI and sustainability: Huawei's strategy for green data centers By Jay Ian Birbeck
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 25, 2023 Optimizing Processes with Edge Computing: Trends and Best Practices
July 27, 2023 TDM Network Transformation to the Telco Cloud
July 27, 2023 5G Cloud-Ready Converged Transport
August 10, 2023 How Vodafone Business Used Data to Provide Even Better Customer Experience
August 17, 2023 Helping CSPs to accelerate mobile private network deployments with a powerful partners ecosystem
August 17, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Tackling the Digital Divide
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE