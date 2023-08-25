AT&T retains top share rank for U.S. Ethernet Services

BOSTON, Mass. – Vertical Systems Group announces that the following six companies achieved a position on the mid-year 2023 U.S. Carrier Ethernet LEADERBOARD (in rank order based on retail port share as of June 30, 2023): AT&T, Lumen, Spectrum Enterprise, Verizon, Comcast Business and Cox Business. Network providers must have four percent (4%) or more of the U.S. retail Ethernet services market to qualify for a rank on this LEADERBOARD.

Challenge Tier citations were attained by the following six companies (in alphabetical order): Altice USA, Cogent (including Sprint assets), Frontier, GTT, Windstream and Zayo. The Challenge Tier includes providers with between 1% and 4% share of the U.S. retail Ethernet market.

“DIA connectivity for cloud computing and SD-WAN/SASE networks lifted U.S. Ethernet port growth in the first half of 2023,” said Rick Malone, principal of Vertical Systems Group. “However despite the resiliency of the Ethernet market, several providers are preparing for port reductions in the future as customers opt for alternative service technologies.”

U.S. Ethernet Market Analysis: Mid-Year 2023

AT&T holds the #1 rank on the U.S. Ethernet LEADERBOARD for mid-2023, which it regained from Lumen at year-end of 2022.

Rank positions remain unchanged for the six top Ethernet providers based on latest port share results.

DIA (Dedicated Internet/Cloud Access) accounted for the most new Ethernet service installations in the first half of 2023, driven by ongoing enterprise migration to Cloud services, Managed SD-WAN and SASE, and hybrid WANs.

Ethernet Access to VPN installations are declining as MPLS customers transition to SD-WANs.

Demand for 100+ Gbps Ethernet connectivity is evolving as customers upgrade from lower speed Ethernet services, and also consider Wavelength or Dark Fiber service alternatives.

Ethernet service providers cited some easing of the supply chain challenges that hinder new deployments.

AT&T, Lumen and Verizon are the LEADERBOARD companies with MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet (CE) certification.

The Market Player tier includes all providers with port share below 1%. Companies in the Market Player tier include the following providers (in alphabetical order): ACD, AireSpring, Alaska Communications, Alta Fiber, American Telesis, Arelion, Armstrong Business Solutions, Astound Business, Breezeline, Brightspeed, BT Global Services, Centracom, Consolidated Communications, Conterra, Crown Castle, DFN, DQE Communications, Everstream, Exa Infrastructure, Fatbeam, FiberLight, First Digital, FirstLight, Flo Networks, Fusion Connect, Global Cloud Xchange, Granite Telecom, Great Plains Communications, Hunter Communications, Intelsat, Logix Fiber Networks, LS Networks, MetTel, MetroNet Business, Midco, Momentum Telecom, NTT, Orange Business, Pilot Fiber, PS Lightwave, Ritter Communications, Segra, Shentel Business, Silver Star Telecom, Sparklight Business, Syringa, Tata Communications, TDS Telecom, TPx, Unite Private Networks, Uniti, US Signal, WOW!Business, Ziply Fiber and other companies selling retail Ethernet services in the U.S. market.

Market shares are measured based on the number of billable retail customer ports installed. Vertical Systems Group’s Ethernet port share analysis includes six service segments based on what service providers are offering and enterprise customers are purchasing as follows: Ethernet DIA (Dedicated Internet Access), E-Access to IP/MPLS VPN, Ethernet Private Lines, Ethernet Virtual Private Lines, Metro LAN, and WAN VPLS.

