Broadband

AT&T picked for Kansas fiber build targeting 10K locations

WICHITA, Kansas – The Kansas Office of Broadband Development announced a project with AT&T to expand AT&T Fiber to more than 10,000 additional customer locations in Sedgwick County. Plans call for AT&T to be awarded $2.2 million from the Kansas Office of Broadband Development and, along with AT&T's private investment, the project totals $10.4 million. The project is contingent upon a final contract between the state and AT&T.

Plans call for residents and businesses to have access to the fastest Internet delivering up to 5-Gig speeds and 25X faster upload speeds and more upload bandwidth than cable. Faster speeds and increased bandwidth mean customers can connect multiple devices, stream multiple entertainment sources, quickly upload content to social media and experience ultra-low lag for pro-level gaming – all at the same time.

Extensive planning and engineering work for this project will begin immediately once a contract is completed. The network buildout is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.

AT&T has extensive experience deploying fiber-optics across Kansas. In fact, more than 275,000 locations in the state have access to AT&T Fiber today. AT&T is also currently working with communities across the country to bring AT&T Fiber to residents and businesses through public-private partnerships.

Read the full announcement here.

