Astound Mobile expands into more markets

PRINCETON, New Jersey – Astound Broadband (Astound), the sixth-largest U.S. cable provider, powered by leading regional providers RCN, Grande Communications (Grande), Wave Broadband (Wave) and enTouch Systems (enTouch), is expanding its new Astound Mobile service, powered by T-Mobile, America's 5G leader, to additional Astound markets. Known for its award-winning customer service, Astound is making its mobile offering available to customers in approximately 4 million homes currently passed by the company across 12 states.

This month, the service will now be exclusively available to Astound home internet customers who are eligible residents in:

New York City and surrounding markets

Pennsylvania markets of Lehigh Valley, Luzerne and Delaware County

Chicago IL, Evansville IN and surrounding markets

Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia and surrounding markets

Texas areas of Austin, San Antonio, San Marcos, Houston, Dallas and Brownwood

California, Oregon, and Washington markets

In June, Astound Mobile had announced its availability to customers in Massachusetts and Corpus Christi, Midland-Odessa, Temple, and Waco Texas. The company plans to launch Astound Mobile Business later this year.

Astound's mobile product leverages the nation's largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network through T-Mobile and offers a variety of plans that when bundled with Astound's ultra-fast, award-winning internet service, customers will have access to savings and competitive offerings. Astound offers two "pay by the gig" plans and two unlimited talk and text plans. Customers can choose a plan whereby they only pay for the data they need or they can expand to an unlimited plan with data allotted to each user. Customers can stream, browse, talk and text with confidence knowing Astound Mobile runs on T-Mobile's powerful network with 5G service in all 50 states.

Read the full press release here.



