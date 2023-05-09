Archtop Fiber wraps deal for GTel

KINGSTON, New York – Archtop Fiber, a provider of multi-gig, 100%-fiber Internet and phone service to residential and business customers across the Northeast, has completed its acquisition of GTel, the fiber-rich, fourth-generation, family-owned voice, video and Internet service provider based in Germantown, New York. Through this acquisition, Archtop Fiber will provide telecommunications services in more than five townships across New York's southern Columbia County.

The GTel acquisition is part of Archtop Fiber's larger plan to bridge the digital divide in underserved communities in New York's Hudson Valley and beyond with state-of-the-art, 100%-fiber multi-gig Internet. In January, Archtop announced plans to acquire Hancock Telephone Company, a family-owned telecommunications provider based in Hancock, New York. In May, Archtop revealed it had signed a stock purchase agreement with Momentum Telecom, a leading provider of managed cloud communications services, to acquire New York-based Warwick Valley Telephone Co. Both deals are pending regulatory approvals.

Read the full press release here.



Archtop Fiber