Altice USA lights up FTTP network in Kaufman, Texas

KAUFMAN, Texas – Optimum, the local provider of internet, television, phone, and mobile services, today announces that it has upgraded its local network in Kaufman, Texas to full-fiber technology. As a result of the company's investment, Optimum's 100% Fiber Internet Network is now available to local residents and businesses in Kaufman, Texas.

Optimum's 100% Fiber Internet Network provides a superior connectivity experience, including gigabit symmetrical speeds, increased bandwidth for more devices, Smart WiFi for whole home coverage, and unlimited data with 99.9% network reliability.

For more information on Optimum's fiber deployment in Texas, visit optimum.com/comingsoon.

For more information on Optimum's fiber network and product offerings, visit optimum.com/internet.

