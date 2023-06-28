Sign In Register
Broadband

Altice USA extends fiber and mobile services in Texas

News Wire Feed

TEXAS – Optimum today announces the launch of its new 100% fiber-to-the-home network in Brownfield and Hereford, Texas, enabling thousands of West Texas residents and businesses to enjoy Optimum Internet service for the very first time in both markets. Optimum's 100% Fiber Internet Network provides a superior connectivity experience, including gigabit symmetrical speeds, unlimited data with 99.9% network reliability, increased bandwidth for more devices and Smart WiFi for whole home coverage.

With this launch, Brownfield and Hereford residents can now enjoy the company's Optimum Mobile service, delivered over America's most awarded 5G network, to experience complete and seamless connectivity through Optimum both at home and on the go. Additionally, when signing up for an Internet + Mobile bundle from Optimum, customers are eligible for significant monthly savings.

"Optimum is proud to continue serving West Texans with strong, fast, and reliable internet service and we are thrilled to expand into the Brownfield and Hereford communities to bring them our new Optimum 100% Fiber Internet Network, which provides access to our powerful connectivity products, including up to 1 Gig symmetrical internet speeds and our Optimum Mobile wireless service," said Leroy Williams, Chief Growth Officer for Optimum. "We are committed to being the new connectivity provider of choice in Brownfield and Hereford, and we look forward to providing these communities with the services that keep them connected to the people, things, and experiences that they value most for many years to come."

Read the full press release here.

Optimum

