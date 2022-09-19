Altice USA boots up 5-Gig and 2-Gig speeds in Connecticut

NEW YORK – Optimum today announces that its 5 Gig and 2 Gig Fiber Internet service is now available across its Connecticut fiber footprint. 5 Gig Fiber Internet is the fastest residential fiber internet service in the tri-state area with symmetrical speeds up to 5 Gig, which is more than twice as fast as speeds offered by competing fiber providers.

Optimum 5 Gig and 2 Gig Fiber Internet service is delivered over Optimum's new 100% Fiber Internet network, which is available at more than 1.6 million addresses and growing every day. The service offers symmetrical speeds, so customers can enjoy upload speeds as fast as download speeds, greater reliability and Smart WiFi 6 for greater whole home WiFi coverage. In addition, consumers can enjoy high resolution video streaming up to 8K and lower latency for an enhanced connectivity experience across multiple devices and for data-intensive online activities such as virtual reality applications, gaming and more.

Optimum 5 Gig and 2 Gig Fiber Internet is also available across Optimum's Long Island fiber footprint and will continue to roll out in phases across the company's tri-state area fiber footprint.

For new customers, Optimum 5 Gig Fiber Internet is $180/month and 2 Gig Fiber Internet is $120/month. Existing customers can call 1.866.347.4784 to upgrade.

