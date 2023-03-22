altafiber partners on fiber buildout project

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Warren County and altafiber have announced a new partnership that will bring gigabit high-speed broadband fiber Internet access to approximately 52,000 addresses over the next 36-48 months. Upon completion of the project, 100 percent of Warren County's single-family residences will have access to fiber-based Internet.

altafiber's total investment in the project will be approximately $100 million, which includes bringing fiber to 50,000 Single Family Units, as well as 2,000 Multi-Dwelling Units. Warren County's Board of County Commissioners have approved an additional $4.8 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding to support the project.

In addition, altafiber's Smart City organization, UniCity, will provide Warren County with up to $200,000 in funding to construct public Wi-Fi improvements. Warren County can utilize the funding on a project of its choice, such as providing Wi-Fi in public parks or on public transit. altafiber is the leading supplier of fiber-based services in Greater Cincinnati and has invested more than $1.5 billion into expanding its fiber network across the region. Broadband Internet plays a critical role in driving economic development opportunities, creating digital equity and supporting the public sector's commitment to improving the quality of life for visitors and residents.

altafiber/Cincinnati Bell