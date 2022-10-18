Algar Telecom selects Infinera to modernize and scale subsea network

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that Algar Telecom, a leading provider of telecom and IT solutions within Algar Corporation, has selected Infinera to modernize and scale its subsea network infrastructure. Powered by Infinera's ICE6 800G optical engine, GX Series Compact Modular Platform, and FlexILS Open Optical Line System, the Infinera subsea solution enables Algar Telecom to increase spectrum capacity and reduce transport cost per bit while leveraging the latest generation of coherent technologies to enhance network functionality and expand market opportunities.

As part of its ongoing network modernization initiatives, Algar Telecom will deploy Infinera's state-of-the-art coherent technology to increase capacity on its jointly owned Monet Cable System connecting Boca Raton in Florida with landing sites in Fortaleza and Praia Grande in Brazil, expanding its spectrum service offerings and paving the way for new operator partnerships.

Infinera's ICE6-powered GX solution delivers the capacity and reach required for high-performance submarine cable spectrum and leverages the unique features of Infinera's optical engine, which include Nyquist subcarriers, forward error correction gain sharing, and photonic integrated circuit-based technology. The solution also includes Intelligent Power Management tools that will enable Algar Telecom to effectively manage optical power across the entire fiber spectrum and maintain spectrum service stability under diverse and challenging conditions.

